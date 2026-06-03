A viral social media post about a woman stuck in an ambulance due to severe Bengaluru traffic has ignited widespread public anger. The incident sparked a larger conversation online, with citizens criticising the city's failing infrastructure, government inaction, and the paradox of paying high taxes for subpar services.

Bengaluru’s long-standing traffic and infrastructure problems have once again sparked public anger online after a viral post highlighted how a woman being taken to the hospital in an ambulance was delayed due to severe congestion. The event sparked a larger conversation on government, civic planning, and the city's escalating transportation problems.

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The discussion began when X user @chandlerpeeing posted, "In this traffic, even an ambulance won't move. This is where the top talent of the country works. Wow. A single rain makes the city come to its knees. God bless us." The issue gained further traction after another user, @sidshishoo, linked the situation to a personal experience.

He wrote, “Sadly, I realised how much tax I pay when my wife, in an ambulance, was stuck outside a hospital today. Is this what I work for? No. Do I deserve this? No. I am so sick of being taken for granted every time I pay road taxes, fuel taxes and property taxes.” He also added, “I took 4 hours from Manyata Tech to Bellandur! Not a single policeman on the road to help! @blrcitytraffic”

Take A Look At Viral Post

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How Did Social Media React?

The tweet swiftly gained popularity and sparked criticism of Bengaluru's government and infrastructure. One user commented, "Politicians and bureaucrats in Bangalore just don't care about us. There is no incentive for them to care. Companies keep coming, people keep buying apartments, and nothing changes,"

Another wrote, "I feel the pain. Hope she is doing better now. We love the city and its people, but the infrastructure is failing us every day."

Some faulted the public's lack of interest in civic matters, saying, “Most people wake up only when it affects them personally. Nobody gives a damn till then.”

"The top talent of this city can't spare a day to protest against poor governance," one user expressed, expressing frustration over the absence of collective action.

Some even proposed moving as a remedy, while others emphasised the paradox of high taxes and subpar public services.