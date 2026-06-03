A Mumbai woman's social media post alleging a traffic cop tried to solicit a bribe has sparked an online dispute. Mumbai Police responded on X, stating the woman had outstanding e-challans, but she maintained that the officer's intimidation and threats were the primary issue.

A Mumbai woman's allegation that a woman traffic cop tried to pressure her into making an unofficial payment has snowballed into an online dispute after Mumbai Police responded with their own version of events on social media. The issue started after the lady posted about her encounter on X, alleging that a traffic police officer stopped her and threatened to fine her Rs 14,000 if she did not "adjust" the situation. She claims that the officer threatened to seize her car and offered options to a formal challan.

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The woman stated that she requested that any penalties be imposed via the appropriate legal procedure and refused to make any unofficial payments.

"I'd rather pay my fines than give even 1 paisa bribe," she wrote, adding that she eventually received a challan of only Rs 500. Questioning the officer's conduct, she tagged Mumbai Police and asked, "Why was a wrong and unofficial payment suggested instead of issuing the challan directly?" She also accused the officer of intimidating her and criticised what she described as corruption within the system.

As soon as the post became viral, Mumbai Police responded by asking for information regarding the incident's location. But when the police released a second public response refuting some of her allegations, the situation took a different course.

The woman already had outstanding e-challans of Rs 3,900, according to Mumbai Police. They said that a female constable told her about these obligations and that she was also fined Rs 500 for failing to provide her driver's license.

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The clarification did little to settle the dispute. The woman told the police that the threat and intimidation she was allegedly subjected to was the true problem. "What repercussions will your policeman face for fabricating large penalties or threatening to confiscate my car if I'm penalised for not having my licence?" she questioned.

Since then, the interaction has generated a heated internet debate. While some people expressed sympathy for the woman and related similar encounters with traffic police, others emphasised the need to consider pending challans.