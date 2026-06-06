A social media post advertising a 2.5 BHK apartment in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar for ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent went viral. The listing, which included full furnishing and parking, sparked widespread online discussion. Netizens reacted with irony, humorously questioning the "low" price and drawing comparisons to Mumbai's expensive rental market.

Once again, Bengaluru's exorbitant real estate costs are the subject of jokes on the internet. Netizens were astounded by a recent social media post that advertised a 2.5 BHK property in the Indiranagar area—not by the facilities, but by the astounding ₹1.2 lakh monthly rent. The post soon went viral thanks to listing information including an excellent location, complete furniture, and parking available. Rather of attracting renters, it caused a surge of irony as amused users questioned why the rent was maintained so "low."

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A Look At Viral Post

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“Fully furnished ventilated 2.5 BHK with balcony for rent in Indiranagar, BLR, Bangalore, near to 10th A main road. Rent - 1,20,000. 1st of 6th floor. Parking available, Available for both families and bachelors,” an X user wrote. The individual later clarified that it is not their house.

How Did Netizens React?

Social media users shared a variety of comments in response to the post.

“Bhai 3-4 lakh kamse kam rakh yaar… itna kam kyu rkh rha? [Brother, take at least ₹3-4 lakh rent. Why have you kept the rent so cheap],” an individual joked. Another asked, “Serious query - what makes this flat worth this much rent? At least from the pics, the interior looks very basic.”

The OP responded, “I agree pictures don't do justice to this property. but after a visit it will be worth it. The indoor and outdoor garden is beautiful and spacious. The pictures are clicked by an old guy so if you want to really see the property, let me know. Happy to align a visit.”

A third commented, “Peak rent Bengaluru”. A fourth wrote, “Lol this is reaching Mumbai level of rental madness. 1.2 lakh for this mid flat is insane.”