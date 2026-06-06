A viral video from Gurugram's Sector 62 shows a confrontation after a woman allegedly drove her car over a man's foot. Instead of apologizing, she is seen threatening the man by stating her husband is a police officer. The incident, captured on video, has sparked outrage on social media.

Social media users have taken notice of an incident between a man and a lady in Sector 62 of Gurugram. The man accused the woman of driving over his foot with her automobile in a video that was posted on X (previously Twitter). Additionally, he said that she intimidated him by citing her husband's status in the police rather than offering an apology for the event.

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The man said in the video that the woman hit his leg and foot with her car when he was strolling on the side of the road. He recorded the whole thing as it happened, and she was seen sitting in the car and fighting with the pedestrian.

He even displayed the car's license plate, which proved that it was registered in Haryana. When the woman started threatening him, things rapidly got out of hand. She answered by opening her side of the door and stating that her husband is a police officer as he was taking a close-up video of her. "You are walking in the middle of the road, which is why you got hit," she said.

The pedestrian then asked her whether her car was parked in the middle of the road, or if he was really walking in the middle of the road. He then panned the camera and showed that her car was parked slightly to one side rather than in the middle.

Watch Viral Video

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He asked her, “Aapki gadi beech raste mein khadi hai kya? Side mein nahi dikh rahi aapko? (Is your car parked in the middle of the road? Can’t you see it’s parked at the side?)."

Internet Reacts

On social media, the event has received a lot of backlash, with many people wondering why her husband's occupation needed to be mentioned.

“This is peak entitlement. Hits someone’s foot, and instead of basic decency, she flexes fake police power. Classic case of zero accountability on Indian roads. Hope the guy gets justice and her car gets towed. Gurgaon traffic never disappoints for the wrong reasons,” wrote one user.

“What is this logic? My husband is in the police. Is this giving a license to them to do crime???" asked another individual.

“A simple sorry was enough, but her fragile ego made her famous," commented one user.

“When will people stop showing off their connection?” asked another person.