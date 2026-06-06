A shocking video from Purnia, Bihar, shows a policeman walking with an arrow in his head after a mob attack during an anti-encroachment drive, leaving several injured and seven arrested.

A video of a policeman walking to the hospital with an arrow sticking out of the back of his head has gone viral on social media recently. Many people shared the clip with all sorts of wild stories. The video shows the officer, looking surprisingly calm, walking with his colleagues. Reports have now confirmed that this shocking incident is from Purnia in Bihar.

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Crowd Attacks Police Team

The whole thing happened during an anti-encroachment drive in Purnia. A police team had gone to clear illegal settlements on government land as part of a state project. But the locals were not ready to move. What started as a heated argument quickly turned into a full-blown armed clash. The crowd attacked the police with whatever they could find – knives, sticks, stones, and even bows and arrows. Several officers were injured in the chaos. One policeman was hit by an arrow that got lodged in his head. The viral video shows his colleagues rushing him to a hospital.

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Mob of 300 Attacked Police

Police officials say that last Monday, a mob of about 300 people attacked the team that went to clear an 11-acre plot of land. In total, six police officers were injured. The police have arrested seven people, including one woman. One of the arrested individuals also has a head injury. The attack took place in Malniya Kamat village, which falls under the Champanagar police station. The injured officers were first taken to the Srinagar Community Health Centre. The constable with the arrow in his head was later referred to a hospital in Purnia for better treatment, police said. The police team was there to investigate a complaint from Sudhir Rishi of Vikrampatty Kavaya Ward-4, under the Maranga police station limits. He had complained that over 28 people had illegally taken over his land.