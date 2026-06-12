A person's search for a flat in Bengaluru took a bizarre turn, which they shared in a now-viral post on X. The potential flatmate was explicitly "looking for kinksters to share flat," sparking a wave of confused and humorous reactions from social media users.

Finding a property in Bengaluru is frequently regarded as difficult, with people dealing with exorbitant rentals, lengthy searches, and unexpected demands from landlords or flatmates. Many beginners find the procedure stressful and unexpected. One X (previously Twitter) user recently shared an incident that demonstrated how strange house hunting in the city can be. The tweet included a snapshot of a discussion that many social media users found confusing and amusing. Sharing the screenshot on X, the user wrote, “Blr house hunting is not for the weak." The image appeared to show a chat between a person searching for accommodation and someone who had listed a flat.

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The potential renter started the conversation by enquiring about the availability of an apartment in Koramangala. The guy searching for the flat identified himself after verifying that the message had been received by the right account.

“Hi my name is Pranav. I am from bombay – looking for a place to move in," the message read. The discussion then moved to location details, with the house seeker stating that he was in Koramangala. When the individual providing the accommodation described what they were seeking for in a roommate, the conversation took an unexpected turn.

According to the screenshot, the individual wrote, “Just being frank" before adding that they were “Looking for kinksters to share flat" and that they were “Mostly a sub so".

A Look At Viral Post

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The individual also provided information regarding the property, saying that the whole house was ready. The message stated that the rent, which included a TV, bed, and washing machine, would cost Rs 9,000. The conversation said that the deposit could be paid on a monthly basis and was equal to two months' rent.

Internet Reactions

As the post gained popularity, folks filled the comments area with remarks. "What is a sub? Am I living under a rock?" a user asked.

Another said, "Can someone put this guy behind bars saying Kora? F***ing ridiculous."

"That's fine but will u have to participate in kinky activities with them," someone remarked. "Just move in bro, it's a good deal," another individual added.

A commenter said, "Kinkster and subservient. What kind of people live in Bangalore?" Someone else just wrote "Fabricated."