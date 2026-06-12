A disturbing viral video shows a daughter-in-law being physically and verbally abused by her in-laws, reportedly over food. The husband's passive response has drawn as much criticism as the in-laws' actions, sparking a wider online conversation about domestic toxicity in joint families.

The dark reality of domestic toxicity has once again become a talking point on social media. A disturbing video has gone popular on X, depicting a dispute between a young woman and her in-laws at their family home. The essence of the debate, reportedly, revolves about food. In the video, the daughter-in-law claims that her mother-in-law and father-in-law intentionally prevent her from eating in the house and constantly try to turn her husband's viewpoint against her.

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The tension quickly turns into physical violence as the recording goes on. Before violently tossing a slipper straight into the young woman's face, the mother-in-law is heard yelling obscenities. She can hear both of her in-laws yelling at her to pack up and leave the house right away.

While the in-laws' harsh attitude was instantly condemned, many people were also upset with the spouse. Standing awkwardly in the center of the room, he does the bare minimum to defuse the physical onslaught on his wife.

"Tomorrow is an off, you can go buy a flat and stay there," he responds defensively when she begs him to explain why they couldn't just rent a separate place and how he can watch his mother throw shoes in her face. The wife responds angrily, claiming that it is his responsibility to locate a place to live and pointing out that he always demands to remain under his parents' roof.

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How Did Social Media React?

The comment area on X quickly became a harsh condemnation of males who fail to remove the umbilical link after marriage. One person commented: "What a spineless husband. These types of guys should not marry, and if they do, it should be to your mother's. That girl should reevaluate her life choices. If he can't take a stance for you while you're getting shoes on your face, it's about time."

Another added: “These mumma’s boy are worthless 🙄"

Many users added how Indian joint families have a pattern of domestic abuse, with some sharing their own stories. “Oh My God .In India things will never change , toxic in- laws ,God knows why they marrry their sons. When I got married I was clearly told, give a certain amount monthly and on top of that arrange everything on my own , do all household work and despite all this they misbehaved."