A viral video from the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination shows security guards placing metal detectors in applicants' mouths during frisking. The clip has sparked a significant debate on social media, with users questioning the hygiene and appropriateness of the security procedure.

A video allegedly showing the security screening process during the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination has gone viral on social media, triggering debate over the frisking methods used at examination centres. The video shows security guards putting portable metal detectors in applicants' lips during the screening procedure prior to their admission to the testing location.

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Sharing the video on X, one user wrote, "This is security checking for a job which pays ?40,000 starting gross salary. If Donald Trump's US Secret Service took lessons from Jaunpur police, they could stop three assassination attempts on him." The user further commented, "This is the UP constable exam. So you can guess how these constables, once selected, will behave with people."

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Several social media users expressed concern over the hygiene and health implications of the procedure. One X user wrote, "Is this how frisking is supposed to be done? The security staff is literally putting the metal detector in his mouth. Forget the exam for a moment, this is a great way to spread infections among candidates."

The three-day Uttar Pradesh Police Constable (Civil Police) Direct Recruitment Examination 2025 took place between June 8 and June 10, 2026. For 32,679 positions throughout the state, about 28.87 lakh people entered the race.

Official statistics show that 28,86,797 applicants applied for the recruitment campaign, which resulted in the creation of 1,183 testing locations around Uttar Pradesh. Authorities emphasised the integrity of the hiring process and made special provisions for candidate verification and entrance management at exam centers.

Static magistrates, observers, and sufficient police officers were stationed to supervise the procedures, and all examination centers were under CCTV observation. Special arrangements were made to uphold law and order in and around examination locations, and additional security measures were put in place at important locations.