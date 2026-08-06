More than 25 schoolchildren were rescued after their school van broke down on a railway track in Lachyan village, Vijayapura district. Alert villagers rushed to the scene and pushed the stranded vehicle to safety moments before a train was due to pass.

A major tragedy was averted in Karnataka's Vijayapura district after alert villagers rescued more than 25 schoolchildren when their van broke down on a railway track just moments before a train was due to pass. Acting swiftly, the villagers pushed the stranded vehicle off the tracks, ensuring all the children were brought to safety just in time.

Gearbox Failure Leaves Van Stranded on Railway Track

The incident occurred at a railway level crossing in Lachyan village of Indi taluk. A school van was transporting children from Halsangi to Shiragur village via Lachyan when it suddenly developed a mechanical fault while crossing the railway track.

According to reports, the van's gearbox failed, leaving the driver unable to move the vehicle. It came to a halt in the middle of the railway track, putting everyone on board in grave danger.

Villagers Rush to the Rescue

The situation became even more critical as a train was scheduled to pass on the same track within minutes. With more than 25 children trapped inside the stranded van, panic quickly spread.

Without wasting any time, local villagers rushed to the scene. Risking their own safety, they pushed the van, with the children still inside, off the railway track and to a safe location before the train arrived.

Their timely intervention and presence of mind prevented what could have been a devastating accident.

Heroic Act Wins Public Praise

Although the incident took place last Tuesday evening, it came to light only later.

The villagers' courage and quick response have drawn widespread appreciation from parents and local residents, who praised their heroic efforts in saving the lives of the schoolchildren.