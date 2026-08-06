The Forest Department has banned tourist vehicles from entering Hosahalli Betta and the Kaginahare viewpoint in Hassan's Sakleshpur taluk to curb illegal off-roading, protect wildlife habitats, prevent environmental damage, and reduce landslide risks..

In a major step to protect the ecologically sensitive Malnad region, the Forest Department has banned the entry of tourist vehicles to Hosahalli Betta and the Kaginahare viewpoint in Hethur hobli of Sakleshpur taluk. The move aims to prevent environmental degradation, safeguard wildlife habitats, and curb illegal off-roading activities that have increased with the growing influx of tourists to these popular hill destinations.

Illegal Off-Roading Prompted Action

According to Forest Department officials, Hosahalli Betta and the Kaginahare viewpoint have witnessed a sharp rise in tourist footfall in recent months. During inspections, officials found that several visitors were illegally driving their vehicles into forest areas for off-roading, causing significant damage to the fragile ecosystem.

The department said the increasing movement of vehicles inside the forest posed a serious threat to the region's biodiversity, prompting authorities to impose the restriction.

Damage to the Natural Landscape

Officials explained that reckless driving on forest tracks loosens the topsoil and damages the natural terrain. During the monsoon, such disturbances can increase the risk of landslides in the hilly region.

They also noted that vehicle emissions and excessive noise disturb the natural habitat of birds and wild animals, affecting the delicate ecological balance of the forest.

Tourists Can Trek to the Viewpoints

Following the decision, the Forest Department has installed signboards at Hosahalli Betta and the Kaginahare viewpoint informing visitors about the vehicle ban. Tourists must now park their vehicles at the base of the hill and trek to the viewpoints to enjoy the scenic landscape.

Range Forest Officer Raghavendra clarified that the restriction applies only to vehicles and not to visitors.

"We are only stopping vehicles from entering the forest. Tourists are welcome to visit the area on foot," he said.

The department has also appealed to visitors to cooperate with the new regulations, avoid littering the forest with plastic waste, and refrain from engaging in any activity that could harm the environment or disturb wildlife.

Forest Guard Venkatesh, along with staff members Prem Kumar, Akil, Paramesh, Akarsh, Murugan and Vishwanath, was present during the implementation of the new rule.