Karnataka's Special Intensive Revision has marked 1.10 crore voter names for deletion from the electoral rolls. Bengaluru accounts for 49.34 lakh names, nearly 48% of its electorate. Eligible voters can seek corrections or re-register through Form 6.

Karnataka is set to remove 1.10 crore names, accounting for 20.02 per cent of its total electorate, from the current electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. The large-scale exercise aims to remove duplicate, shifted, deceased and otherwise ineligible entries to ensure cleaner and more accurate electoral rolls ahead of future elections.

The biggest impact will be seen in Bengaluru, where 49.34 lakh voter names across the city's 28 Assembly constituencies have been marked for deletion. This accounts for a staggering 47.75 per cent of the capital's total electorate, making it the largest voter roll revision in the state.

Over 1.10 Crore Names Marked for Deletion

Addressing the media on Wednesday, State Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukumar explained the reasons behind the proposed deletions.

Of the 1.10 crore names placed in the deleted category (ASDD-O):

16.27 lakh voters were absent or could not be traced

66.62 lakh had permanently shifted their residence

16.31 lakh were found to be deceased

6.90 lakh were already registered in another constituency

4.85 lakh fell under other categories.

"These names will not feature in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 17," Anbukumar said.

Nearly 100 Per Cent of Census Forms Digitised

The current electoral roll, as of June 16, 2026, contains 5.54 crore registered voters across Karnataka.

During the 37-day SIR exercise, officials distributed 5.54 crore census forms. As of 4 pm on Wednesday, 5,54,14,689 forms, representing 99.97 per cent of the total, had been digitised.

This includes 1,10,97,426 forms from the deleted category and 4.43 crore forms submitted by other eligible voters.

"Only 17,625 forms remain to be digitised. We expect to achieve 100 per cent digitisation within the next two days," Anbukumar said.

How to Get Your Name Restored?

Voters whose names have been removed because they permanently shifted their residence can apply for re-registration after August 8 by submitting Form 6, either online or offline, along with any one of the 11 prescribed supporting documents.

The application will be verified by the Booth Level Officer (BLO) or the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). Once approved, the voter's name will be restored to the electoral roll.

"If Form 6 is submitted by September 16, the applicant's name will be included in the final electoral roll to be published on October 19," the Chief Electoral Officer said.

There is no deadline for first-time voters. Anyone who turns 18 on or before October 1, 2026, can submit Form 6 and register to vote, even after the final electoral roll is published.

To facilitate the process, BLOs have been provided with 30 Form 6 applications each, while nearly 10 lakh forms have already been distributed across the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA).

34.17 Lakh Voters to Receive Notices

During the mapping exercise using the 2002 electoral roll, officials were unable to map 34.17 lakh voters.

Although these voters completed and returned their census forms, they will receive notices during the claims and objections period. Their names will appear in the draft electoral roll, but they must submit the required supporting documents to be included in the final electoral roll.

Similarly, notices will also be issued to voters whose census forms contain discrepancies. They will be required to furnish the necessary documents for verification before their names are confirmed in the final electoral roll.

Reasons for Deletion

Data as of August 5, 2026 (4 pm):

Absent or not found: 16.27 lakh

Permanently shifted: 66.62 lakh

Deceased: 16.31 lakh

Already registered elsewhere: 6.90 lakh

Other reasons: 4.85 lakh

Correction Window Open Until August 8

Anbukumar said eligible voters whose names have been mistakenly placed in the deleted category can approach their respective Booth Level Officer until the evening of August 8 to request a correction through the "roll back" process.