A Bengaluru-based interior designer, Sani Krishna, alleges that Rapido abandoned her after a bike taxi accident left her with life-threatening injuries and medical bills over Rs 20 lakh. Following a reckless overtaking attempt by the rider, Krishna suffered catastrophic injuries and has shared her ordeal in a viral video, prompting a response.

A Bengaluru-based interior designer has alleged that Rapido abandoned her after a horrific bike taxi accident left her with life-threatening injuries and medical expenses exceeding Rs 20 lakh. In a widely circulated video, Sani Krishna, a 32-year-old interior designer from Kerala, described how her rented Rapido bike crashed close to Bagmane Tech Park on June 17, turning what had started off as a normal trip to work into a tragic event.

Sani said that she had arranged for a morning trip from her Byrasandra home to her Domlur business. She said that little than a km into the trip, the motorbike lost control due to the Rapido rider's careless effort to pass a tractor. She said that she was severely hurt when the tractor ran over her after the collision flung her onto the road.

After being taken to a neighbouring hospital, she was sent to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where she had many procedures. Later, for additional care and rehabilitation, she was sent to Mithras Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Multiple cracked ribs, a broken shoulder, substantial facial trauma necessitating cosmetic surgery, severe liver damage, a collapsed lung, and injuries necessitating an emergency splenectomy were among the catastrophic injuries caused by the accident. Sani stated that she is still bedridden more than two weeks after the collision and is receiving treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Sani claims that her medical bills have already exceeded Rs 20 lakh. Adwaith P, her cousin, asserted that the family's overall care costs have already surpassed Rs 25 lakh and would likely rise as she recovers.

In a video shared on Instagram that has since gone viral, Sani accused Rapido of failing to stand by her despite aggressively promoting its women’s safety features.

Watch Viral Video

Rapido Reacts To Video

Following the growing attention surrounding the case on social media, Rapido issued a statement saying it was in touch with the victim’s family.

“We have been in touch with the family and will continue to stay closely connected to ensure they receive all the support and assistance we are able to provide," the company said.