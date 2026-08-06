A Bengaluru resident is earning praise online after taking a firm stand against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road, refusing to give way despite mounting pressure from rule-breakers.

A Bengaluru resident is earning praise online after taking a firm stand against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road, refusing to give way despite mounting pressure from rule-breakers. The now-viral social media post describes how the resident, while commuting to work, encountered a stream of vehicles travelling in the wrong direction on the already congested one-way service road near More Mahadevapura. Frustrated by the daily traffic chaos, the citizen decided enough was enough and stood their ground, asking the violators to turn back instead of allowing them to continue.

"This morning, on my way to work, I was so fed up with wrong-side drivers on an already overcrowded service road near More Mahadevapura (yes, a service road, but it is one-way with a sign clearly stating the same)," the user said.

According to the resident, many of those breaking the rules—including educated IT professionals—refused to acknowledge they were in the wrong even after being informed about the one-way restriction.

One confrontation, however, ended with an unexpected apology.

"I challenged the auto guy when he said it's not a one-way, and told him if there is no board I am ready to pay Rs 1000 to him but if it is there I wanted him to apologise. Went ahead and showed him the one-way board. And you know what, he sheepishly apologised," the resident said.

Determined to hold traffic offenders accountable, the Bengaluru citizen also recorded videos of motorists driving on the wrong side and on footpaths, saying they intended to submit the footage to the police for action.

"To all those who were there and will say I was wrong, maybe by blocking people behind me, but I definitely will block wrong-side drivers on the road."

Social media users applauded the resident for prioritising road discipline over convenience and taking a stand where others often remain silent.

"Bravo! India needs more citizens like you. Trust me, making an auto driver apologise is no mean feat," wrote one user.

Another commented, "At the end, someone should stand up for the right thing and you have done it."

A third user said, “Nice brother! Bengaluru has gotten a lot of defensive drivers lately, whom such offenders take for a ride and act like they own the road. It's high time they're shown their place. Hope all ‘defensive drivers' wake up and stand their ground. It's your city too.”