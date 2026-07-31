An overhead electric line broke near Dakshineswar railway station, causing a major disruption to train services on the busy Sealdah–Dankuni route. The incident halted a local train and left hundreds of commuters stranded as emergency repair work began.

An overhead electric line broke close to Dakshineswar railway station on Wednesday night, causing confusion for train services on the crowded Sealdah–Dankuni stretch. Hundreds of commuters were left stranded and the network was severely disrupted as a result of the technical malfunction that stopped traffic on both the up and down lines.

A down Dankuni–Sealdah local train became immobile at around 8:50 p.m. due to an issue with the overhead equipment. As a consequence, while railway experts started emergency repair work, rail traffic on the line was halted. Railway officials deployed a tower wagon to the affected location to repair the damaged overhead wire. Train operations on both lines were halted for many hours as restoration work proceeded late into the night. Before permitting train operations to restart, authorities were attempting to restore the power supply and guarantee the safety of the rails.

During the repair period, additional services between Sealdah and Dankuni were unable to operate due to the obstructed corridor caused by the stranded local train.

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One of the busiest suburban train lines in the Kolkata metropolitan area, the Sealdah–Dankuni corridor transports thousands of daily travellers, office workers, and students. Many passengers were forced to wait at stations for long periods of time due to the abrupt stoppage of services, while others had to find other ways to get to their destinations.

The most severely impacted passengers were those who travelled during the evening rush hour, with reports of congestion at many stations while delays persisted.

The Dankuni portion was not the only area affected. The Bangaon Line and the Sealdah Main Line train timetables were also impacted, with a number of local trains running noticeably behind schedule. Congestion at stations throughout the suburban network resulted from the cascading delays, which made it impossible for people to get home after work.