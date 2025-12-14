Karnataka mourns veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away at 94. A former minister and educationist, he served the state’s politics, Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, and social initiatives for decades.

Karnataka mourns the passing of senior political leader, former minister, and president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who died today (December 14) at 6:45 pm in Bengaluru. Aged 94, he had been receiving treatment at Sparsh Hospital for age-related ailments but could not recover. His death marks the end of an era in Karnataka’s politics, social service, and education.

Distinguished Political Career

Shivashankarappa, fondly known as the ‘Ajatashatru’ (one without enemies), had a long and illustrious political journey. He was elected as an MLA six times and served once as a Member of Parliament, holding important ministerial portfolios across various state governments. Known for his principled approach and amiable nature, he was respected by colleagues across party lines.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Shivashankarappa’s demise has evoked widespread grief across Karnataka. Leaders, including the Chief Minister, former Chief Ministers, and senior politicians from multiple parties, expressed their condolences. His son, Minister SS Mallikarjun, also paid tribute to his father, highlighting his lifelong dedication to public service and community welfare.

Champion of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat Community

As the president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Shivashankarappa made significant contributions to the community’s religious, educational, and social initiatives. He played a pivotal role in strengthening institutions and promoting the welfare of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community across Karnataka.

Educationist and Industrialist

Shivashankarappa was equally renowned as an educationist and industrialist. He presided over the Bapuji Educational Association, which runs the Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology and several other professional colleges. As head of the Shamanur Group, he managed businesses in sugar and distilleries. He also led social and sports organisations, including the Ashakirana Trust for the Disabled, Davangere Cricket Club, and Davangere Sports Club, leaving a lasting impact on education, social welfare, and sports.

Legacy and Final Rites

Shivashankarappa’s passing marks the loss of a veteran politician, a committed educationist, and a social leader. The family and party are yet to announce the details of his final rites. His decades-long service to Karnataka’s politics, education, and community welfare remains a remarkable legacy.