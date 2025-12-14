A final-year nursing student in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district died by suicide after reportedly suffering from prolonged illness. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

In a tragic and heart-wrenching incident in Karnataka, a 20-year-old final-year nursing student, Priyanka, reportedly took her own life at her residence in Hosahampapura village of Kollegal taluk. Struggling with severe stomach pain for several days, Priyanka was reportedly unable to cope with her suffering, despite ongoing medical treatment. Her untimely death has left her family, classmates, and the local community in deep shock and grief.

Incident Details

The incident reportedly occurred late on Friday night. Priyanka, who was pursuing her final year of nursing at a private college in Kollegal, had been experiencing extreme stomach pain in recent days. According to family sources, the continuous discomfort led her into a state of severe depression.

After her family members went to sleep on Friday night, Priyanka allegedly hanged herself inside her room. The tragic event came to light the following morning when family members, noticing that she had not opened her door, broke it down and discovered her condition. The village was left in stunned silence following the revelation.

A Talented and Ambitious Student

Priyanka was known to be a bright and talented student with aspirations of becoming a skilled healthcare professional. Her death has caused profound sorrow among her classmates, teachers, and the local community. Although preliminary investigations indicate that her extreme stomach pain was the primary reason behind her suicide, the Kollegal Town Police have registered a case and are probing the matter further to determine if there were any additional contributing factors.

Police Investigation

Police officials visited Priyanka’s residence, conducted an inquest, and sent her body for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain whether there were any other underlying causes that may have contributed to the tragedy.

In the wake of this incident, the public and education experts have appealed to young people to seek help from mental health professionals or trusted individuals when facing severe health issues or personal stress. They emphasised that no one should resort to such extreme measures and urged the community to remain vigilant and supportive towards those in distress.