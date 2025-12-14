CCTV footage from Bengaluru’s Bastian pub, co-owned by Shilpa Shetty, shows a heated argument among patrons late at night. Police have taken suo motu cognisance and are investigating the incident thoroughly.

A late-night commotion occurred in Bengaluru at Bastian, a pub co-owned by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The video, recorded around 1:30 am on 11 December, captures a heated verbal exchange among several patrons. While the clips show intense arguing and verbal heckling, there is no indication of any physical confrontation. Following the incident, authorities have launched an official investigation.

CCTV Footage Shows Heated Argument

The viral clips depict a dispute among patrons that escalated quickly over what appears to be a trivial matter, reportedly related to settling the bill. The situation, however, did not develop into any physical confrontation. Pub staff are seen intervening promptly, managing to calm the situation before it could escalate further.

Shilpa Shetty’s Association With Bastian

Shilpa Shetty partnered with restaurateur Ranjit Bindra, the founder of the Bastian brand, in 2019. Since then, the pub has become a popular hangout in Bengaluru, known for its lively ambience and celebrity clientele.

Notable Individuals Seen In The Footage

Businessman Satya Naidu, a former Bigg Boss contestant and ex-husband of a television anchor, was among the patrons involved in the argument. According to preliminary reports, the dispute arose while attempting to pay the bill. Speaking to the media, Satya Naidu denied any wrongdoing, emphasising that he had visited the pub only for dinner with friends and that no physical altercation had occurred.

Police Take Suo Motu Action

The Central Division DCP confirmed that the police have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. Officers have summoned the individuals involved for questioning and are currently reviewing the CCTV footage alongside statements from those present. A formal case will be registered if any serious offence is established during the investigation.