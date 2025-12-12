Odisha leader Mohammed Moquim has written to Sonia Gandhi urging a change in Congress leadership, highlighting internal rifts and calling for Priyanka Gandhi to take a central role amid declining party influence under Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Congress party is witnessing mounting internal tensions as debates over leadership intensify across the country. While Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces growing pressure within the state, at the national level, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's position is also being questioned.

Amid declining electoral fortunes in several states, senior leaders and former legislators are increasingly calling for a revamp of the party's leadership, suggesting that members of the Gandhi family, particularly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, could bring renewed energy and direction. The demand for change has been publicly amplified after former Odisha MLA Mohammed Moquim wrote a letter to Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, urging a change in the party presidency.

Mohammed Moquim’s letter has sparked widespread debate within the party and among political commentators nationwide. In the letter, he urged Sonia Gandhi to appoint Priyanka Gandhi as the AICC president, arguing that under Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party is experiencing decline in Odisha and other states. Some leaders have supported Moquim’s call, claiming that repeated electoral defeats necessitate a leadership change.

However, Odisha Congress President Jayadev Jena dismissed the letter as inconsequential and warned Moquim not to create confusion by sending such “absurd” communications.

Speaking to ANI from Cuttack, Mohammed Moquim said, "... I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi stating that the party is going through a difficult phase and needs her advice and new leadership... Age is not on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's side... We should bring forward young leaders. I know that Sonia ji and the CWC members will definitely discuss this.... Nuapada by-elections were concerning... "

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader and Lok Sabha Opposition leader, remains a prominent figure in the party. His leadership and public advocacy are central to the party's messaging. Allegations that Rahul Gandhi is responsible for the party’s decline have sparked anger within Odisha Congress circles, with leaders demanding an apology for the remarks. Jayadev Jena, former Odisha MP Ananta Prasad, and other senior figures have publicly criticised the letter and its tone.

Meanwhile, senior Odisha Congress leader Narasingha Mishra expressed support for the idea of changing the party president. He stated that repeated electoral losses under the current leadership, coupled with weakening influence in several states, make it necessary for the president to assume moral responsibility. However, Mishra did not specify who should replace Kharge, noting only that a change is appropriate.

The BJP has claimed that tensions between “Team Rahul” and “Team Priyanka” in the Congress are now “out in the open.” The controversy intensified after Moquim wrote to Sonia Gandhi urging the removal of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting that “age is not on his side.”

Internal rift in Congress is visible. Senior Congress leader from Odisha writes to Sonia Gandhi: Says Kharge Hatao, Priyanka Lao; hits out at state and central leadership.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the growing internal dispute: “Team Priyanka vs team Rahul out in the open now. Internal rift in Congress out! Senior Congress leader from Odisha Writes to Sonia Gandhi: Says Kharge Hatao, Priyanka Lao; Hits out at state and central leadership. Odisha leader Mohammed Moquim has questioned the leadership crisis nationally and called for deep structural, organisational and ideological renewal for the party’s revival. He notes a ‘deep and growing disconnect’ between the Congress leadership and Indian youth, saying that under the current leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, who is 83, the party has been unable to resonate with the youth.”