Mysuru has witnessed a notable decline in child marriage cases this year, according to a recent government report covering data up to 10 October. Districts including Mysuru and Mandya have recorded a substantial decrease compared to the previous two years. Officials attribute this positive trend to heightened public awareness, strict police monitoring, and prompt interventions by the Karnataka Child Protection Department.

123 Cases Prevented Out of 142 Complaints in Mysuru

In Mysuru alone, only 19 child marriages were reported from January to October 2025. During the same period, the district's Child Protection Unit received 142 complaints, of which 123 cases were successfully prevented.

For comparison:

2024: 275 complaints, 219 cases prevented

275 complaints, 219 cases prevented 2023: 226 complaints, 136 cases prevented

District Child Protection Officer NT Yogesh highlighted that the rise in complaints reflects growing societal awareness. He said, “As more people come forward with information, it becomes easier for officials to intervene and stop child marriages.”

Mandya District Shows Clear Improvement

Mandya district has also demonstrated significant progress this year.

2024: 91 cases

91 cases 2023: 85 cases

85 cases 2025 (up to October): Only 25 cases

Child rights activists have credited this decline to the proactive involvement of officials and diligent law enforcement by the local police in Karnataka.

Status in Other Districts of Karnataka

Between January and October 2025, other districts in Karnataka reported the following:

Chamarajanagar — 3 cases

Kodagu — 10 cases

Chikkamagaluru — 19 cases

Hassan — 23 cases

Shivamogga — 121 complaints received, 64 cases successfully prevented

Latest Data Presented in Karnataka Legislative Assembly

During the ongoing assembly session in Belagavi, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar presented the latest statistics in response to a question by Moodabidri MLA Umanath Kotyan. She emphasised that increased vigilance across Karnataka is enabling the department to act swiftly and prevent child marriages effectively.

Statewide Picture: 2,198 Cases Recorded Between 2023–2024

A total of 2,198 child marriages were recorded in Karnataka from 2023 to October 2024. In these cases, 2,170 FIRs were filed against the relatives of the minors involved. Notably, 2024 witnessed the highest number of child marriages in the state, with 2,323 cases reported.

Awareness and Legal Deterrence Drive Decline

Child welfare activists have observed that increasing public awareness and the deterrent effect of legal action are the primary reasons for the decline. They explained that partner organisations respond promptly to complaints, enabling authorities to prevent many cases before they can even take place.