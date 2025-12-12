A viral video from Bengaluru showed the occupants of a KIA car dumping sacks of garbage on roadside in Sarvagnanagar. Officials traced vehicle and fined owner Rs 5,000. The incident sparked wide public anger, with many demanding tougher penalties.

A shocking incident in Bengaluru has drawn widespread anger after a viral video showed the occupants of a KIA car unloading three large sacks of garbage onto a roadside in the Sarvagnanagar division, Ward 29. The incident was captured by a biker travelling behind the vehicle. The video clearly shows the car stopping, the boot opening, and sacks of waste being thrown onto the street before the car drives away.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The clip spread quickly across social media platforms, once again highlighting the ongoing problem of illegal waste dumping in the city despite repeated awareness drives, fines, and public messages from civic authorities.

Authorities trace the vehicle within hours

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), through its official public relations page on X, confirmed that the Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner, Pommala Suneel Kumar, directed immediate action after the video surfaced.

According to GBA, Sri Sandeep, Junior Health Inspector, and the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) team worked with the Traffic Police to identify the car’s registration number. This led them to the owner’s residence in Kalyan Nagar.

Officials visited the address and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the car owner for violating solid waste management rules.

In its post, GBA urged residents to respect basic waste norms. The message read: "Cleanliness is a shared responsibility, let's keep our city clean."

Public anger over repeated violations

While many appreciated the swift action, the incident also triggered frustration among residents who have long complained about illegal waste dumping across Bengaluru.

Officials say that despite consistent monitoring, house visits, and penal action, some people continue to dispose of waste in open areas, drains, and road corners. This not only creates health risks but also damages the city's already strained waste management system.

Citizens reacting to the viral video expressed disappointment that such behaviour still continues, calling for stronger penalties and better enforcement.

Debate over whether the Rs 5,000 fine is too little

The fine imposed on the offender sparked a fresh debate over whether penalties need to be much higher to deter such acts.

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw strongly criticised the leniency. She argued that Rs 5,000 is too small and should be increased to Rs 50,000. She also said that vehicles involved in such acts should be seized until the fine is fully paid.

She stressed that stricter rules would 'instil fear among habitual violators' and protect public spaces from repeated misuse.

Scroll to load tweet…

Citizens raise wider concerns about waste management

Along with criticism of the offenders, several citizens also pointed out broader issues:

One user said half the city is buried under construction waste and the rest suffers because of 'morons like these'.

Another demanded CCTV cameras, awareness sessions in schools, and much larger fines. They added that tougher action such as cutting water or electricity to habitual violators would make a real difference.

Scroll to load tweet…

A resident blamed the authorities directly, asking how much they should be fined for irregular waste collection and for garbage collectors insisting on extra payments.

Another user said a broken-down garbage auto in Ward 23 has become a dumping spot for more than a year, accusing officials of ignoring complaints.

Some suggested installing large industrial bins in waste-prone areas, similar to European cities, especially near restaurants, apartments, and pubs.

Authorities stress need for cooperation

While GBA acted promptly in this case, officials highlighted that enforcement alone cannot solve the problem. They said community participation is key and urged citizens to follow simple waste segregation and disposal rules.

They also encouraged people to report illegal dumping through official helplines or civic apps.

The incident, though resolved quickly, sheds light on the city's long-running struggle with waste management. As Bengaluru continues to grow, so does the waste it generates. Authorities insist that cooperation from residents is essential if the city wants cleaner streets, safer neighbourhoods and a more responsible civic culture.