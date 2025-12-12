The Karnataka cabinet approves a ₹307-crore project to revamp Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road from Silk Board to KR Puram, featuring ten lanes, pedestrian and cycling paths, bus priority lanes, skywalks, and modern bus stops to reduce traffic congestion.

Bengaluru is poised for a significant infrastructure boost as the state cabinet has approved a ₹307-crore project to develop the Outer Ring Road from Silk Board Junction to KR Puram metro station. The project, to be implemented by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BISMIL), is designed to meet global standards of construction and design. Spanning 17.01 kilometres, the upgraded road is expected to provide a smooth, high-quality commute while substantially reducing the heavy traffic congestion that has long affected this vital corridor.

Ten-Lane Road With Modern Facilities

The Outer Ring Road upgrade will feature ten lanes, including a three-lane main carriageway and service roads on both sides. Authorities plan to reintroduce a dedicated bus priority lane to enhance public transport efficiency and reduce traffic congestion. The project will also include pedestrian and cycling paths on both sides of the road. Certain sections are slated for reconstruction, and high-tech bus stops with comprehensive information boards will be installed to improve commuter convenience.

Skywalk and Public-Private Partnership Initiatives

A skywalk will be constructed under the elevated metro line between Iblur and KR Puram through a public-private partnership, ensuring safe and easy pedestrian access. Additionally, the cabinet has approved the relocation of the state’s data centre operations at a cost of ₹131.10 crore, securing space for 100 racks from the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Bengaluru.

₹585 Crore Grant for Government School Infrastructure

In the Vidhana Sabha, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced that a grant of ₹585 crore will soon be released for the development of government schools and pre-university (PU) colleges across Karnataka. Responding to a question from BJP member Mahesh Tenginkai during the question hour, he detailed the allocations: ₹360 crore for new classrooms, ₹100 crore for repairing old classrooms, ₹90 crore for constructing and repairing toilets, and ₹95 crore for PU college infrastructure. The official order for the release of funds is expected within a day or two.

Delay in Funds for Shoes and Socks

During the session, Mahesh Tenginkai raised concerns over the delayed release of funds for purchasing shoes and socks for students in the 2025–26 academic year, questioning why officials had directed some schools to use their contingency funds for these essential items.

Minister Bangarappa responded that the delay could be due to SDMCs not providing updated information on student numbers and foot sizes. He clarified: “There is no shortage of the ₹117 crore required for purchasing shoes and socks. I have not instructed any officials to use the school’s contingency fund. Any lapses by officials will be investigated and addressed.”