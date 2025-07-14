Veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi passed away at 87 in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments. A Padma Bhushan awardee, she starred in over 200 films across five languages and was a pioneer of multilingual Indian cinema.

Bengaluru: Veteran Kannada actress B Saroja Devi passed away at the age of 87 due to age-related ailments. Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, Saroja Devi was one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated and versatile actresses. She starred not only in Kannada films but also made a mark in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam cinema.

A legendary career across multiple languages

In Kannada cinema, she is remembered for iconic roles in films like Amara Shilpi Jakanachari, Mallammana Pavaada, Bhagyavantaru, Babruvahana, Sri Krishna Rukmini Satyabhama, Lakshmisaraswathi, and Katha Sangama.

In Tamil, she acted in hits such as Pattali Muthu, Padikadha Medhai, and Kalyana Parisu. In Telugu, her work included Pandari Bhaktalu and Dakshayagnam. She also appeared in Hindi films like Asha and Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna and in the Malayalam film Muttumintharo.

Honours and milestones

For her immense contribution to Indian cinema, Saroja Devi received numerous accolades. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009, along with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and several Filmfare Awards.

She became the first Kannada actress to attain multilingual star status, sharing the screen with Bollywood legends like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, and Sunil Dutt. With over 200 films to her credit, her career spanned seven decades. Her final appearance was in the 2019 Kannada film Natasaarvabhowma, alongside Puneeth Rajkumar.

Early life and personal journey

Saroja Devi was born to Bairappa, a police officer, and Rudramma, a homemaker. Her father encouraged her to pursue dance, which eventually led her into the film industry.

At the peak of her career, she married engineer Sriharsha on March 1, 1967. The couple had two children, Indira and Gautam Ramachandran. She faced personal challenges after the death of her husband in 1986 due to a heart attack, which she had openly spoken about in later years.

Final rites to be held in Kodigehalli

Saroja Devi's funeral will be conducted at her farm in Kodigehalli, in accordance with Vokkaliga traditions. Reports indicate she will be laid to rest next to her husband’s memorial.