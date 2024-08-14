Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US denies visa to Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ayodhya's grand Ram Lalla; check details

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, known for crafting the Balarama idol for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, has been denied a U.S. visa, preventing his attendance at the World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024). Yogiraj's family, surprised by the denial, seeks clarification while his wife is already in the U.S. for the event.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

    Arun Yogiraj, the renowned sculptor who crafted the iconic Balarama idol for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, has been denied a visa to the United States. This denial is a setback for Yogiraj, who was scheduled to participate in the World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024). The conference, hosted by the Association of Kannada Kootas of America (AKKA), is set to take place from August 30 to September 1 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, Virginia.

    Yogiraj's family expressed their surprise and disappointment over the visa rejection. They highlighted that Yogiraj, widely recognized for his work on the Ramalalla idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, was expected to attend the 12th AKKA Vishwa Kannada Conference. His absence is especially notable given his past involvement in similar events.

    Adding to the complexity, Yogiraj's wife, Vijaytha, has already travelled to the U.S. for the conference. The family was particularly taken aback by the refusal, noting that Yogiraj had previously attended such conferences without issue.

    According to Yogiraj, he applied for the visa two months ago but received a rejection on August 10. He stated, “They rejected us for not fully meeting U.S. criteria, but we don’t even know what that is.” Despite efforts from the family’s foreign department to resolve the issue and support from AKKA organizers, the visa denial remains unexplained.

    Yogiraj, who has expressed his frustration with the situation, remains hopeful. “If I get another chance, I would still like to go,” he said. He also mentioned that this would have been his first opportunity to view international sculptures, making the visa denial all the more disappointing.

