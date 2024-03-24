Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysore impresses again with a meticulously crafted Balarama idol in Ayodhya, using black stone from Heggada Devana Kote. His recent creation, unveiled in January, reflects his skill and dedication. He also introduced a silver hammer with carved eyes, symbolizing Rama Lalla's divine gaze, garnering widespread admiration and praise.

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

    Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, hailing from Mysore, has once again left the world in awe with his latest creation - a small idol of Balarama, meticulously crafted during his spare time in Ayodhya. This talented artist gained widespread recognition for carving the Balarama idol at the historic Ram Mandir, and his recent endeavour further cements his reputation as a master craftsman.

    Taking to social media, Arun Yogiraj shared a glimpse of his newest creation, standing beside the stone embodiment of Balarama. The Ayodhya Balarama idol, unveiled in January, bears the mark of Yogiraj's skilled hands, fashioned from black stone sourced from Heggada Devana Kote. Selected by a committee from among three stones, this idol stands as a testament to Yogiraj's craftsmanship and dedication to his art.

    In a heartwarming gesture, Arun Yogiraj introduced a unique creation - a silver hammer adorned with intricately carved eyes, symbolizing the divine gaze of Ayodhya's Rama Lalla. Sharing this exquisite piece on social media, Yogiraj expressed his reverence for his craft and the spiritual significance behind his work.

    The response to Yogiraj's creations has been overwhelming, with admirers praising his talent and dedication. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the tools that brought the divine eyes of Rama to life, while others hailed Yogiraj as an inspiration for aspiring sculptors.
     

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners vkp

    'Scoop your dog's poop': Bengaluru implements citywide clean-up rules to pet owners

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents fined Rs 5000 for wasting Cauvery water in car wash

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted vkp

    Karnataka: Alleged Naxal movement near Kumara Parvatha sparks concerns among locals, ANF alerted

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium vkp

    Bengaluru Metro extends metro service by 30 mins for IPL 2024 matches at Chinnaswamy stadium

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda vkp

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda

    Recent Stories

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi RBA

    Holika Dahan 2024: Wishes, greetings, messages to share with your loved ones on Choti Holi

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-644 March 24 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College rkn

    Kerala: Water supply interruption delays post-mortem proceedings at Kozhikode Medical College

    Assam Police detains IIT Guwahati student on way to join ISIS, investigation underway AJR

    Assam Police detains IIT Guwahati student on way to join ISIS, investigation underway

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO] rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide at petrol pump in Thrissur; [VIDEO]

    Recent Videos

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon