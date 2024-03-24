Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj shapes another Balarama idol during free time in Ayodhya; shares picture

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysore impresses again with a meticulously crafted Balarama idol in Ayodhya, using black stone from Heggada Devana Kote. His recent creation, unveiled in January, reflects his skill and dedication. He also introduced a silver hammer with carved eyes, symbolizing Rama Lalla's divine gaze, garnering widespread admiration and praise.

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, hailing from Mysore, has once again left the world in awe with his latest creation - a small idol of Balarama, meticulously crafted during his spare time in Ayodhya. This talented artist gained widespread recognition for carving the Balarama idol at the historic Ram Mandir, and his recent endeavour further cements his reputation as a master craftsman.

Taking to social media, Arun Yogiraj shared a glimpse of his newest creation, standing beside the stone embodiment of Balarama. The Ayodhya Balarama idol, unveiled in January, bears the mark of Yogiraj's skilled hands, fashioned from black stone sourced from Heggada Devana Kote. Selected by a committee from among three stones, this idol stands as a testament to Yogiraj's craftsmanship and dedication to his art.

In a heartwarming gesture, Arun Yogiraj introduced a unique creation - a silver hammer adorned with intricately carved eyes, symbolizing the divine gaze of Ayodhya's Rama Lalla. Sharing this exquisite piece on social media, Yogiraj expressed his reverence for his craft and the spiritual significance behind his work.

The response to Yogiraj's creations has been overwhelming, with admirers praising his talent and dedication. Many expressed gratitude for the opportunity to witness the tools that brought the divine eyes of Rama to life, while others hailed Yogiraj as an inspiration for aspiring sculptors.

