Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of Lord Ram idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, speaks exclusively to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra in a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues

    Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram idol now consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, adhered to the ancient practice of "Kilpancharachne" from Shilpashastra, which mandates dedicating oneself solely to idol-making, with worship rituals twice daily. Speaking exclusively to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra during a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues, Yogiraj said that upon receiving the task of crafting Ram Lalla's idol, he ceased all commercial activities for nine months, committing wholly to the sacred endeavour. 

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Recognizing the nation's anticipation spanning 500 years, he devoted himself beyond 100 per cent, combining craftsmanship with a deep understanding of anatomy to create a unifying symbol for the nation. 

    Despite his South Indian heritage, Yogiraj consciously avoided regional influences, meticulously gathering inspiration from across India through a vast collection of photographs, immersing himself in preparation each day to ensure the idol's perfection. Every moment was infused with the singular determination to realize the vision of Ramlala.

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan'

    Yogiraj shared insights into his meticulous crafting process. Initially, technology was employed due to the stone's hardness, utilizing grinding and cutting machines. However, Yogiraj prioritized hand-finishing for its emotional touch, dedicating the latter half of the carving to carbide bit tools, specialized for hard stone. Hand tools like filing tools and sandpaper were crucial, along with coconut oil for polishing, avoiding chemicals for a natural finish.

    CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL EPISODE OF ASIANET NEWS DIALOGUES

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues Exclusive Interview with Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I put pressure on Ram Lalla for darshan; dedicated myself to God'

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more
    Lifestyle

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG
    Entertainment

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Must See

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'
    India News

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'
    India News

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'