A Canadian man’s viral video showing broken footpaths in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has sparked debate on pedestrian safety and poor urban infrastructure, forcing walkers to step onto busy roads.

A viral Instagram video highlighting the poor condition of footpaths in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has reignited public debate over pedestrian safety and urban infrastructure in the city. Shared by Caleb Friesen, the clip documents his attempt to walk along Double Road in Indiranagar with his young son, navigating broken pavements, open gaps, uneven slabs, and multiple encroachments. The video has struck a chord with residents, especially parents, who say walking in Bengaluru has become increasingly unsafe despite the area being one of the city’s most expensive neighbourhoods.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Navigating Footpaths That Barely Exist

In the video, Friesen and his son are seen carefully manoeuvring through cracked footpaths, missing slab covers, and uneven surfaces. At several points, potted plants, trees, and parked vehicles block the pedestrian pathway entirely, forcing them to step onto the busy road.

The footage also captures open drains and gaps in the pavement, highlighting the daily risks faced by pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly, while walking in the area.

Captioning the video with a mix of humour and frustration, Friesen wrote: “This is your signal to stop doomscrolling and start doomwalking.”

He went on to explain that this is the reality of walking along Double Road in Indiranagar as a pedestrian parent, describing footpaths that are “damaged beyond repair, encroached by potted plants, trees, and vehicles, and generally just unwalkable.”

Indiranagar Still Better Than Many Localities?

Despite the criticism, Friesen acknowledged that Indiranagar is still comparatively better off than many other areas in Indian cities. “But at least Indiranagar has footpaths. I want to acknowledge that this is a huge step up from the reality of many localities in India’s metropolitan cities where the idea of walking from point A to point B is borderline comedic,” he noted.

He added that he hopes conditions improve in the coming decades, stressing that “our children deserve better.”

Social Media Reacts Sharply

The video triggered strong reactions from social media users, many of whom echoed similar experiences from across Bengaluru. Some of the comments read:

“Walking on road is safer than on these footpaths , sad but true . Even war torn nations have better footpaths than Bangalore.”

“Thank @gba_office for the wonderful trekking experience everyday. I'm glad every penny from the tax is wisely utilised.”

“Buddy don't walk pls, you never know you'd end up in a drainage pipe stuck somehwere.”

Renewed Questions Over Pedestrian Infrastructure

The viral clip has once again raised questions about urban planning, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and civic accountability in Bengaluru. Citizens argue that while flyovers and road-widening projects continue, basic pedestrian safety remains neglected, even in premium residential areas.

As the video continues to circulate widely, residents hope the attention will prompt authorities to address the city’s crumbling footpaths before more pedestrians are forced off them and onto dangerous roads.