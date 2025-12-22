A 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly killed in Hubballi, Karnataka, over an inter-caste marriage. Police have detained her father and two relatives as investigations continue into the suspected honour killing.

A shocking case of alleged honour killing has been reported from Hubballi in Karnataka, where a 19-year-old pregnant woman was brutally beaten to death, allegedly by her own father, for marrying a man from another caste. The incident once again underscores the persistent social tensions surrounding inter-caste marriages in parts of the state, despite legal safeguards and repeated awareness efforts.

Victim Had Feared for Her Life

The victim, Manya Patil, had reportedly been living away from her parental home for several months after receiving threats from her family following her marriage. She had returned to her native village on December 8, believing that the situation had eased after attempts at reconciliation between the two families.

However, those hopes were shattered when violence broke out just days later.

Marriage Opposed by Family

Manya had married a man from another caste in May this year, against the wishes of her parents. Due to strong opposition and fear of harm, the couple had been residing in Haveri district, nearly 100 kilometres from Hubballi, to remain out of reach of hostile relatives.

Police sources said the couple returned to the village only after receiving assurances that no harm would come to them.

Attack at Agricultural Field

According to investigators, on Sunday, members of Manya’s family allegedly attempted to attack her husband and father-in-law while they were working in their agricultural field. The two men reportedly managed to escape without sustaining injuries.

Later that evening, the situation escalated further.

Assault at Home Turns Fatal

Between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, a group of assailants allegedly forced their way into Manya’s residence, armed with iron rods and pipes. Manya, who was six months pregnant, was reportedly the primary target of the attack.

When her in-laws, Renukamma and Subhash, attempted to intervene and protect her, they were also brutally assaulted.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

Manya sustained severe injuries during the assault and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors later declared her dead. Her injured in-laws are currently undergoing treatment for serious wounds.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community.

Police Detain Accused, Probe Underway

The police have detained three suspects, including Manya’s father Prakash Fakkirgoda and two close relatives. A special investigation team has been constituted to identify and arrest other individuals believed to be involved in the crime.

Officials confirmed that earlier efforts had been made to mediate between the two families and prevent any violence, but those attempts ultimately failed.