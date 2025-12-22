The Bengaluru Tunnel Road project has sparked political debate as Adani Group emerges the lowest bidder at ₹22,267 crore, raising questions for the Karnataka Congress government.

The ambitious ‘Tunnel Road’ project, envisioned by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar as a long-term solution to the city’s chronic traffic congestion, has now become the centre of a fresh political controversy in Karnataka. While the project aims to decongest Bengaluru’s overburdened road network and improve travel efficiency, it has sparked sharp debate after the Adani Group emerged as the lowest bidder for the mega infrastructure project. The development has raised questions over political consistency, particularly as the Congress continues to target the Adani Group at the national level.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adani Group Emerges as Lowest Bidder

The Adani Group has submitted the lowest financial bid for the 16.75-km-long tunnel road project, for which tenders were invited by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The project has been divided into two packages, and Adani is leading the bidding process in both.

However, the bid has attracted attention as it exceeds the government’s estimated project cost, adding fuel to the ongoing political debate.

Bid Amount 24 Per Cent Higher Than Government Estimate

The Karnataka government had estimated the project cost at ₹17,698 crore. In contrast, the Adani Group has quoted ₹22,267 crore, which is ₹4,569 crore higher, translating to a 24 per cent increase over the estimated amount.

The Hyderabad-based Viswa Samudra Group has emerged as the second-lowest bidder (L2), quoting ₹25,474 crore, which is significantly higher than Adani’s bid.

Other Bidders Eliminated on Technical Grounds

Several major infrastructure players, including Dilip Buildcon and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), had initially participated in the tender process. However, their bids were reportedly rejected due to technical non-compliance during scrutiny.

As a result, only the Adani Group and Viswa Samudra Group qualified for the financial bidding stage, considerably narrowing the government’s options.

Government’s Options Before Finalising the Tender

The state government now has two primary options:

Cancel the current tender and invite fresh bids.

Enter into negotiations with the lowest bidder (L1) — the Adani Group — to bring down the quoted price.

Sources indicate that since the previous tender failed to attract bidders, the government may prefer negotiations rather than restarting the process, increasing the likelihood of the project being awarded to Adani after price discussions.

Tunnel Road Project: Vision and Concerns

The tunnel road project is projected as a long-term infrastructure solution to reduce traffic congestion across Bengaluru, particularly for cross-city commuters. The plan aims to divert through-traffic underground, easing pressure on surface roads and reducing travel time.

However, the project has also faced criticism from experts and opposition leaders over high costs, environmental impact, land acquisition issues, and concerns about whether tunnel roads alone can address Bengaluru’s complex traffic challenges.

Political Fallout Likely Over Adani Factor

The development places the Congress government in Karnataka in an awkward position. At the national level, senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have repeatedly accused the BJP of favouring the Adani Group. Awarding a multi-crore infrastructure contract to the same group could invite accusations of political double standards.

At the same time, it remains to be seen how the BJP, which has opposed the tunnel road project itself, will respond. Political observers are watching closely to see whether the BJP will question the Adani bid or maintain silence, given the party’s perceived proximity to the conglomerate.

Tunnel Road Set to Become Political Battleground

With massive financial stakes, political optics, and intense public scrutiny involved, the Tunnel Road project appears poised to become a major political flashpoint in Karnataka. As the government weighs its next move, the decision is likely to have implications not only for Bengaluru’s infrastructure future but also for the broader political narrative surrounding corporate influence and governance.