The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced good news for passengers ahead of Christmas. To ensure smooth travel and convenience during the holy festival, KSRTC will deploy 1,000 additional buses across the state. This special arrangement aims to accommodate the surge in travellers during the festive season and will be in place from 22 to 24 December. Passengers can expect enhanced services connecting Bengaluru to major towns and pilgrimage centres across Karnataka and neighbouring states. Additionally, special services will run on 26 and 28 December to facilitate return journeys and inter-state travel.

Special Services From Kempegowda Bus Station

KSRTC will operate special buses from Kempegowda Bus Station to numerous popular destinations, including:

Religious and Pilgrimage Centres: Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, Gokarna

Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Sringeri, Horanadu, Gokarna Cities Across Karnataka: Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar

Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar Inter-State Destinations: Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad

These services aim to provide convenient travel options for both festive pilgrims and general passengers.

Bus Services From Shantinagar to Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Passengers travelling to southern states can avail luxury bus services from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus station in Shantinagar. These buses will operate to popular destinations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including:

Tamil Nadu: Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy

Kerala: Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kozhikode

Passengers are encouraged to book seats in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. E-ticket bookings are available through the official KSRTC website: https://ksrtc.in/ .