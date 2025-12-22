A Bengaluru Zomato delivery agent's video went viral after sharing how he had to walk a long distance inside a housing complex to deliver an order. The agent felt the customer was rude and lacked empathy. The video sparked mixed reactions online.

A video shared by a Zomato delivery agent in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, triggering a heated discussion about delivery work and customer behaviour. The delivery agent, reportedly identified as Arjun Sethi, recorded himself while delivering an order to a customer's doorstep. In the video, Arjun explains that he had to walk a long distance inside a residential complex to complete the delivery.

Exchange with the customer

During the video, Arjun is heard telling the customer that he had walked a long way to reach a 'villa'. In response, the customer tells him not to accept orders from that location in the future.

After handing over the order, Arjun begins walking back and continues filming. He shows viewers the distance he has to cover on foot, saying it was around 200 to 300 metres.

Why the walk was so long

Arjun explains that he was not allowed to take his bike inside the building. He had to park it outside and walk down to the basement area. He says he requested the customer to come down and collect the parcel, but the customer insisted on doorstep delivery.

According to Arjun, the walk inside the complex was much longer than he expected.

'At least a glass of water,' he says

The delivery agent says what upset him most was not just the walking distance, but the customer's response. He felt that the customer could have shown some kindness, such as offering a glass of water, after seeing how much he had walked. In Hindi, the Zomato guy says, "Thoda sharam karo, thoda pani puchh lo, itna door se aya, but vo sab nahi, agla baar se order mat lo, ("Have a little shame, at least ask if I want some water, I came from such a long distance. But instead of that, customer says, ‘Next time, don’t take orders here.)"

He also mentions that Zomato instructs its delivery partners to always respect customer requests and deliver orders wherever they are called.

Advice to others at the end of the video

As the video continues, Arjun points out that he still has another 200 to 300 metres to walk before reaching his bike. He ends the clip by advising people to avoid getting into delivery work, saying it can be mentally and physically tiring.

Mixed reactions on social media

The viral video received mixed reactions online. Many users expressed sympathy for the gig worker and said customers should show more respect. Some suggested that delivery apps should allow riders to opt out of large residential complexes or provide extra pay for long internal walks.

Others felt the customer was not at fault, pointing out that food apps advertise doorstep delivery. A few users criticised delivery riders for traffic violations and said companies need better rules on both sides.

Some people also raised concerns about recording customers without consent, calling it uncomfortable and unsafe.

Larger debate on delivery work

The incident has reopened a wider debate about working conditions for delivery agents, customer expectations, company policies, and basic human courtesy. Many users called on food delivery platforms to rethink how deliveries inside large housing complexes are handled.

The viral video has sparked a broader conversation about dignity, fairness, and responsibility. While opinions remain divided, the incident has highlighted the everyday challenges faced by delivery workers and the need for better systems that work for both customers and riders.