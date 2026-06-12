A 1.5-year-old boy, Daksh Poojary, died in a tragic accident after a coconut fell from a tree and struck him while he was in his mother’s arms in Heranje village, Brahmavara. He was rushed to KMC Manipal but succumbed to injuries.

In a deeply tragic and shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy lost his life after a coconut fell from a tree and struck his head while he was being carried by his mother. The heartbreaking accident occurred in Heranje village under Brahmavara taluk in Udupi district on Tuesday morning, leaving the family and local residents devastated. The suddenness of the incident and the severity of the impact have left the community in grief.

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What Exactly Happened?

The deceased child has been identified as Daksh Poojary (1.5), son of Prashant Poojary and Suchitra Poojary, residents of Heranje village. The incident took place at around 8:15 am when the family was going about their usual morning routine.

According to reports, the child’s mother, Suchitra Poojary, was carrying Daksh on her hip while walking along a footpath adjacent to a coconut plantation. She was on her way to drop her daughter, Diya, at the school bus stop when the tragedy unfolded. In an unfortunate twist of fate, a coconut reportedly fell from a height of around 40 feet at that very moment, directly striking the child on the head.

Rushed to Hospital Despite Efforts

The severely injured child was immediately rushed to KMC Hospital in Manipal by his parents. Doctors carried out emergency surgery in an attempt to save him. However, the injury to his brain was extremely critical. Despite all medical efforts, the child could not be revived and was declared dead, bringing the tragic incident to a sorrowful end.