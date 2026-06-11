Delhi Police from Parliament Street Police Station traced a missing 2.5-year-old boy within 30 minutes. The child went missing from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and was found using CCTV and local intelligence, then safely reunited with his family.

In a prompt and swift response, the staff of Parliament Street Police Station successfully traced a missing child within 30 minutes and safely reunited him with his family.

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According to an official release, on June 9, at about 8:30 pm, Sushmita Sankhla, wife of Vimit Sankhla, and a resident of Tank Road, Bapu Nagar, New Delhi, reported that her two-and-a-half-year-old son had gone missing while the family was visiting Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in New Delhi.

Swift Police Action and Search Operation

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, immediate action was initiated by the police staff. A dedicated search operation was launched by SI Arjun Meena and CT Dheeraj under the supervision of senior officers. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was analysed, and local enquiries were conducted on priority.

Owing to the prompt response, diligent efforts, and effective use of CCTV surveillance and local intelligence, the missing child was successfully traced within 30 minutes. The child was found safe and was immediately reunited with his mother, bringing immense relief and happiness to the family, a release said.

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the police team for their swift and compassionate action.

New Delhi District Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, especially children, and continues to respond promptly to such sensitive incidents, the release added. (ANI)