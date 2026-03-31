In Karnataka’s Belthangady, two sisters were thrown from a moving KSRTC bus after its door suddenly opened. The incident, captured on CCTV, left both injured but out of danger, sparking concerns over passenger safety and bus maintenance.

In a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about passenger safety, two students from the same family were injured after falling from a moving KSRTC bus in Kaliya village of Belthangady taluk. The incident, which occurred on Reshme Road near the MRPL petrol pump, has triggered public outrage over alleged negligence and poor maintenance of public transport vehicles.

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Incident Near Reshme Road

The students were travelling from Gerukatte to their school in Belthangady when the mishap occurred. As the bus approached a bend on Reshme Road in Kaliya village, the door of the moving bus reportedly opened suddenly, causing both students to lose balance and fall onto the road.

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How the Accident Occurred?

According to reports, the siblings had boarded a KSRTC bus heading from Puttur to Dharmasthala at Gerukatte. The elder sister, who was standing near the door, was thrown onto the road first when it opened abruptly. The younger sister, who attempted to help her, also lost balance and fell from the bus.

Students Injured, Under Treatment

The injured students, daughters of Nagaraj and Roopa from Kalaithottu in Nyayatharpu village, were immediately rushed to hospitals in Belthangady and Ujire for treatment. One of the students was on her way to appear for the SSLC examination, while the other is a second-year PUC student. They are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital and are reported to be out of danger.

CCTV Footage Captures Incident

The incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, showing the moment the students were thrown onto the road. Locals rushed to the spot and helped shift them to the hospital.

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Public Outrage Over Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked widespread anger among residents, who have questioned the maintenance standards of KSRTC buses and alleged negligence on the part of the driver and authorities. Many have demanded strict action and improved safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

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