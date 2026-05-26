A road rage incident on 8th Mile Road in Bengaluru has gone viral after a woman rider was accused of reckless driving, verbal abuse and threatening a family. The complainant alleged that the rider was not wearing a helmet and was driving aggressively in traffic. Locals also suspected possible intoxication, though police have not confirmed it.

A case of alleged road rage and reckless riding has surfaced from Bengaluru after a woman rider was accused of threatening and verbally abusing a family on a busy road. According to a complaint shared online by a citizen, the incident took place on Sunday on 8th Mile Road while the family was returning to Bengaluru from their hometown.

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The complaint claimed that the rider of vehicle number KA-06-HP-1149 was driving aggressively in traffic and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

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Some reports claimed the accused woman was under the influence of alcohol.

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Family alleges abusive behaviour on road

The complainant alleged that the woman rider used abusive language in public, creating panic and discomfort among commuters and people nearby.

The family further claimed that her behaviour caused fear on the road and disturbed traffic movement in the area.

Some locals present at the spot reportedly suspected that the rider might have been under the influence of alcohol. However, authorities have not officially confirmed any intoxication so far.

Viral video, sparks concern online

The incident has triggered fresh concern among Bengaluru residents over rising cases of road rage, reckless riding and traffic rule violations in the city.

Citizens on social media demanded strict action against irresponsible driving and called for stronger enforcement of traffic rules.

Among those reacting online was Dr. Jojan Thomass, who urged the police to take strong action against the rider.

In a post tagging Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police, he wrote that Bengaluru “cannot become a road ragers city” and demanded zero tolerance against such incidents.

He also called for criminal action instead of only issuing traffic fines.

Calls for stricter traffic enforcement

Road safety activists and traffic police have repeatedly stressed the importance of wearing helmets, following traffic rules and maintaining disciplined behaviour on public roads.

Social media users said strict enforcement is needed to reduce dangerous driving and improve commuter safety in Bengaluru.

So far, there has been no official statement from police regarding action taken in the matter.