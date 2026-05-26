Karnataka politics has heated up after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara flew to Delhi together to meet the Congress high command, fuelling speculation about a possible leadership change in the state.

In a political development that has triggered intense speculation within Karnataka Congress circles, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara have flown to Delhi together to meet the party high command. The unexpected joint visit has fuelled fresh discussions about possible political calculations and leadership changes within the state unit.

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What has drawn even greater attention is Parameshwara’s presence alongside the Chief Minister during this crucial meeting with senior Congress leaders. Political observers and party insiders believe the visit carries a strong political message, especially at a time when internal discussions over leadership and power-sharing continue to dominate Karnataka politics.

Parameshwara’s Move Comes As A Surprise

Ever since the Congress government came to power in Karnataka, Parameshwara had largely stayed away from meetings with the party leadership in Delhi. On several occasions, he had maintained that there was no immediate need for him to visit the national capital and had remarked that he would go “when the time was right”.

Against this backdrop, his sudden decision to accompany Siddaramaiah for a high-level meeting has surprised many within the party and sparked fresh political curiosity.

I Am Ready To Handle The CM Post

Adding further significance to the visit are Parameshwara’s recent remarks regarding the Chief Minister’s post. The senior Congress leader had openly stated that he was prepared to take up the responsibility of leading the state if the opportunity arose.

His participation in the Delhi discussions has now reignited speculation about a possible leadership transition in Karnataka.

Will Congress Play The ‘Dalit CM’ Card?

There is growing buzz within Congress circles that, if the party leadership considers a change in Karnataka, the ‘Dalit CM’ factor could emerge as a key consideration. As one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in the state, Parameshwara’s name is now being actively discussed in political circles.

This has also raised questions about whether Siddaramaiah himself could back Parameshwara if the high command explores a leadership reshuffle.

What Message Does The Joint Visit Send?

Political observers believe Siddaramaiah personally taking Parameshwara along for the Delhi visit is politically significant and unlikely to be a routine move. Leaders within the Congress say the visit appears to be part of a larger political strategy and may carry an important message for both the party and the state leadership.

While the Congress high command has not made any official statement so far, the joint visit has undoubtedly intensified political speculation in Karnataka.