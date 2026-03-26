Passengers on a KSRTC bus in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru had a narrow escape after a rear wheel detached mid-journey near Balehonnur. The driver acted swiftly to control the vehicle, preventing a major accident. No injuries were reported.

In a deeply alarming incident reported from Chikkamagaluru district on March 26, passengers aboard a KSRTC bus had a narrow escape after a serious mechanical failure occurred while the vehicle was in motion. The shocking episode has raised fresh concerns about passenger safety and the maintenance standards of public transport buses. Fortunately, the driver’s swift action prevented what could have turned into a major tragedy.

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Wheel Detaches Mid-Journey

The incident took place in N.R. Pura taluk, near the Kalabhairaveshwara Temple in Balehonnur. A government bus carrying several passengers was on its route when, in a sudden and dangerous turn of events, one of its rear wheels detached and rolled onto the road.

Despite the bus being in motion, the driver acted promptly and managed to bring the vehicle under control. His presence of mind ensured that all passengers escaped unharmed, averting a potentially fatal accident.

Passengers Express Shock and Anger

The incident left passengers shaken, many of whom expressed outrage over the apparent lack of maintenance. Eyewitnesses criticised the authorities, alleging that ageing buses are being operated without adequate technical checks.

Passengers questioned the fitness of the vehicle and accused the transport department of negligence, stating that such lapses could lead to disastrous consequences if not addressed promptly.

Police Intervention and Public Demand

Police personnel from the Balehonnur Police Station reached the spot soon after the incident and assisted in managing the situation and clearing traffic.

Following the scare, members of the public have called for stricter inspections and regular maintenance of KSRTC buses. They have urged the authorities to prioritise passenger safety and ensure that only roadworthy vehicles are allowed to operate.