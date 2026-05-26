A startling video showing a Bengaluru police officer striking an autorickshaw driver has caused an uproar online. The incident reportedly occurred after the auto driver's vehicle slightly hit the officer's parked bike, leading to the assault despite an apology.

Online uproar has been triggered by a startling video purportedly showing a Bengaluru police officer striking an autorickshaw driver in broad daylight. An observer apparently recorded the event, which happened on May 26 close to Sudhama Nagar, on camera. The witness claims that after the car gave his parked motorbike a minor shove, the officer became irate. The motorist quickly apologised and folded his hands, but the officer still beat him. Social media users have strongly denounced the conduct, calling for severe action and naming the Bengaluru Police.

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Watch Viral Video

An Instagram post claimed, “I saw a Traffic policeman hitting the Auto driver and started recording the video. The reason why the traffic policeman hit the auto driver was that the policeman was parking his bike on the side of the road by sitting on the bike while the auto driver with the passengers in the auto hit the bike slightly by mistake. TheTraffic policeman got angry and stopped the auto and asked the driver to get down and told the driver about what he had done, the driver apologized to the policeman saying it was by mistake and he didn't see it coming by folding his hands, still, the policeman couldn't control his outrage and slapped the Auto driver as you can see in the video.”

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The incident allegedly took place on May 26 at 2:15 pm near r Jayalakshmi Bakery, JC Road, Raj Rammohan Roy extension, Sudhama Nagar.

How Did Social Media React?

Many of the comments made in response to the post tagged Bengaluru Police. One person asked, "Is it legal for anyone to slap people?" "He will pay the damage, and can he give the slap back to the cop?" wrote someone else.

A third expressed, “Strict action is required.” A fourth commented, “Fine -seize the vehicle. Fine -cancel his DL. Take legal action if needed. But why the manhandling? If a common man behaved the same way toward a police officer, he’d be booked immediately, dragged through the courts, and made to suffer for years. So why should respect and control apply only to one side? Power is meant to protect people, not humiliate them.”