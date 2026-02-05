Bengaluru’s Cocker Spaniel Drogo goes viral on LinkedIn with his playful profile.Created by Shobhit Mohanty of thePack.in, Drogo inspires pet owners, showcases city’s pet-friendly culture, and highlights innovative ways to celebrate furry companions.

Millions of professionals use LinkedIn to network with industry peers, explore career opportunities, and showcase their achievements. But recently, it isn’t just humans making waves on the platform. A Cocker Spaniel named Drogo from Bengaluru has become an internet sensation with his cleverly crafted LinkedIn profile, delighting netizens across India. The profile, created by his owner Shobhit Mohanty, founder of the pet care education platform thePack, has captured the hearts of many with its humour, charm, and creativity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Drogo’s Playful Profile Captivates Users

Drogo’s LinkedIn bio proudly reads: “Top dog at thePack.in”. Unlike traditional corporate profiles filled with jargon, Drogo’s page features cheerful photographs, fun captions, and a playful personality that has helped him go viral. The profile highlights the growing trend of pet-centric content online and demonstrates the inventive ways pet owners are celebrating their furry companions.

Inspiration Behind thePack.in

Mohanty revealed that Drogo was the inspiration behind starting thePack.in.

“Our aim is to educate dog owners and help them raise their pets better. When we launched thePack in 2020, many new dog parents had no access to trainers, behaviourists, vets, or nutritionists and struggled during the initial days of pet parenting,” he explained.

India’s Largest Community of Pet Parents

Since its inception, thePack has grown into India’s largest WhatsApp community of dog owners, boasting over 15,000 members. According to Mohanty, the platform provides daily guidance to around 2,000–5,000 pet parents, assisting them with behavioural issues, connecting them to experts, and helping them find the best products for their dogs.

Bengaluru’s Pet-Friendly Culture on the Rise

The popularity of Drogo’s LinkedIn profile underscores Bengaluru’s growing pet-friendly culture. More companies in the city are now welcoming pets to their offices to reduce stress and create a friendlier, more inclusive work environment.

Other Pets Making Headlines

Drogo is not the only pet making news. Recently, a Hyderabad-based startup appointed a Golden Retriever named Denver as its Chief Happiness Officer (CHO), reflecting the increasing trend of pets being integrated into workplaces and social initiatives.