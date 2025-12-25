Bengaluru South City Corporation plans to spend ₹1.83 crore project to feed 500 stray dogs chicken rice twice daily, provide shelter, medical care, and improve overall animal welfare across the city for one year.

In a significant initiative to enhance the welfare of stray dogs, the Bengaluru South City Corporation has announced plans to spend ₹1.83 crore to provide shelter and feed 500 stray dogs chicken rice twice daily for an entire year. The project aims not only to ensure the animals are well-fed but also to provide safe shelter and adequate veterinary care.

Tender Invited for Stray Dog Welfare Project

The South City Corporation has invited tenders for the implementation of this project. A dedicated shelter has already been established at S. Bingipura, where the stray dogs will be housed and looked after. The contract involves providing food, shelter, and medical care for 500 stray dogs over a 12-month period.

Cost Structure and Monthly Expenses

For the first month, which includes catching and transporting 500 stray dogs, the cost per dog is ₹3,335. From the second month onwards, the dog-catching fee of ₹300 per dog will be removed, bringing the monthly cost to ₹3,035 per dog. This covers providing chicken rice twice a day, staff salaries, medical expenses, and maintenance costs.

Breakdown of Monthly Costs for 500 Dogs

Dog Catching, Transportation, and Vaccination (One-Time Cost): ₹1,50,000

₹1,50,000 Food (Twice Daily): ₹7,50,000

₹7,50,000 Staff Salaries: ₹1,18,483 (one para-veterinarian and four assistants)

₹1,18,483 (one para-veterinarian and four assistants) Medicine Costs: ₹15,000

₹15,000 Cleaning Supplies: ₹10,000

₹10,000 Administrative Expenses: ₹10,000

Objective of the Project

This initiative reflects the Bengaluru South City Corporation’s commitment to animal welfare and the humane treatment of stray dogs. By ensuring proper feeding, shelter, and medical care, the corporation aims to improve the quality of life for these animals while also addressing public concerns about stray dog management in the city.