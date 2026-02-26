A six-month-old baby was allegedly injured when a nurse removed an IV drip at a private hospital in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area. The baby’s family filed a complaint, and police have begun an investigation.

A top private hospital in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar area has come under scrutiny following allegations of medical negligence involving a six-month-old baby. It is alleged that a nurse injured the child’s finger while removing an intravenous (IV) drip during the discharge procedure. The shocking incident, reported on Tuesday, has raised serious concerns among the child’s family and the public regarding patient safety in medical facilities.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Officials have confirmed that the nurse, identified as Anita, has been taken for questioning. The baby’s father, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Udayanagar, filed a formal complaint. According to the complaint, his six-month-old son, Balakumar, suffered a serious injury, with his little finger on the left hand reportedly cut. Following the complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Baby Injured During Drip Removal

Vijay Kumar’s son, Balakumar, had been admitted to the hospital on February 19 after developing symptoms of cold and fever. The child was treated by a paediatrician, and by February 24, doctors declared the baby medically fit for discharge.

During the discharge procedure, Nurse Anita was reportedly removing the IV drip from the baby’s hand when the alleged accident occurred, resulting in injury to the child’s little finger. The infant was reportedly in severe pain following the incident.

Hospital Response And Medical Treatment

Immediately after the incident, hospital doctors treated the wound and applied a dressing and plaster to the injured finger. Medical staff reportedly assured the family that the injury was not serious and that the wound would heal naturally due to the child’s young age.

However, Vijay Kumar expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation provided by the hospital authorities. He subsequently lodged a formal complaint seeking strict action against the nurse, doctors, and hospital management, alleging negligence in handling the infant.

Police Register Case And Begin Investigation

Authorities have confirmed that a case has been registered at the Indiranagar Police Station. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, and further details are expected after the inquiry is completed.