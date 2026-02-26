A Dharwad teacher has been accused of taking 80 grams of gold jewellery from a Class 10 student after allegedly promising help during SSLC exams. The student’s parents have filed a police complaint, and an investigation is currently underway.

A disturbing allegation has surfaced in the city, where a school teacher is accused of taking gold jewellery from a Class 10 student after allegedly promising to help him during his SSLC examinations. The incident has sparked outrage among parents and raised serious concerns about trust, ethics and misconduct within educational institutions.

Teacher From KE Board’s Vidyaranya School

The accused has been identified as Rajshekhar, a teacher at K.E. Board’s Vidyaranya School in Dharwad. According to the complaint, he allegedly took around 80 grams of gold jewellery from a student studying at the same institution.

Allegedly Promised To Return Jewellery

As per the allegations, the teacher informed the student that he was facing financial difficulties and sought monetary assistance, reportedly assuring the boy that the money or gold would be returned later. Trusting his teacher, the student allegedly took approximately 80 grams of gold jewellery from his home in the absence of his family members and handed it over.

The matter came to light only after the student’s parents noticed that the jewellery was missing and questioned him about it.

Student Under Mental Stress

Sources indicate that the student has been under severe mental stress following the incident. His parents, along with the boy, approached the school management and demanded strict action against the teacher.

However, Rajshekhar has denied the allegations of taking gold jewellery. He reportedly admitted to having accepted some money from the student but refuted claims that he received any gold ornaments.

Police Complaint Filed

The student’s parents have now lodged a complaint with the Suburban Police Station in Dharwad. Police have initiated an inquiry, and further details are expected to emerge following a thorough investigation.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the facts, and the truth regarding the missing gold jewellery will be established after the investigation is completed.