The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against actress Ranya Rao, alleging she smuggled 127 kg of gold worth over ₹102 crore into India in one year. The probe was initiated under the PMLA in Bengaluru.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against actress Harshavardhini Ranya, popularly known as Ranya Rao, in a major gold smuggling and money laundering case. Her alleged associates, Tarun Konduru and Sahil Sakariya Jain, have also been named in the prosecution complaint submitted before a Special PMLA Court in Bengaluru. The case has attracted significant attention due to the scale of the alleged smuggling operation and the high value of the assets involved.

The ED initiated its investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on FIRs registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

14 Kg Gold Seized At Airport

The case came to light on March 3, 2025, when DRI officials apprehended Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport while she was allegedly attempting to smuggle 14 kg of gold, valued at approximately ₹12.56 crore, into India.

Subsequent searches at her residence reportedly led to the seizure of gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and cash amounting to ₹2.67 crore. These recoveries formed the basis for further investigation into the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime.

127 Kg Gold Allegedly Smuggled In One Year

According to the ED’s investigation, between March 2024 and March 2025, the accused allegedly smuggled 127 kg of gold valued at around ₹102.55 crore from abroad into India.

The agency stated that the smuggled gold was sold in the local market through a network of contacts and jewellers. Payments were allegedly collected in cash through hawala channels operating both in India and overseas. The funds were then routed through multiple bank accounts and business entities to project them as legitimate income.

Assets Worth ₹34 Crore Attached

As part of the probe, the ED conducted searches at 16 locations across the state on May 21 and 22, 2025. During the raids, officials reportedly seized incriminating documents, digital devices, and Indian as well as foreign currency. Statements from several individuals were also recorded.

The agency has provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹34.12 crore, allegedly belonging to the main accused, Ranya Rao.

How the Alleged Racket Operated?

Gold was allegedly purchased abroad and smuggled into India.

The gold was sold through contacts and jewellers within the state.

Payments were allegedly received via hawala channels.

Multiple bank accounts and firms were used to disguise the proceeds as legitimate business income.

Details of the alleged operation have been outlined in the chargesheet submitted before the Special Court.

ED Highlights Economic Impact

The ED stated that such activities adversely affect the country’s trade and financial systems and undermine regulatory mechanisms governing cross-border transactions. The investigation has been described as exposing a well-organised and systematic smuggling and money laundering network.

Further proceedings before the Special PMLA Court are awaited.