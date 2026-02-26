The road connecting Uttara Kannada and Sirsi has turned into a muddy slush stretch, triggering public outrage in Karnataka over poor maintenance and safety risks. Commuters have raised concerns about vehicle damage, travel inconvenience.

The road connecting Uttara Kannada and Sirsi has drawn widespread public criticism after its deteriorating condition was highlighted on social media. Locals claim that what was once a motorable road has now turned into a dangerous stretch filled with mud, slush, and deep potholes, making daily commuting extremely difficult.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Residents and commuters travelling through this route in Karnataka have expressed frustration over what they describe as poor maintenance and alleged negligence by authorities. The situation has raised serious concerns about road safety, particularly during wet weather conditions when the stretch becomes extremely slippery.

According to local reports and eyewitness accounts, even public transport buses are struggling to move smoothly through the muddy surface. Two-wheelers are especially vulnerable, with riders forced to navigate cautiously to avoid skidding or falling. Many vehicles are reportedly turning back rather than risking damage or getting stuck in the slush.

Scroll to load tweet…

Public Transport Struggles On the Stretch

The poor road condition has severely affected mobility in the region. Buses are forced to move slowly and unevenly through the muddy section, making the journey uncomfortable and potentially dangerous for passengers.

Commuters have described the experience as highly stressful, as drivers attempt to carefully control vehicles while crossing the damaged stretch. Office-goers, school children, and emergency service vehicles are also facing inconvenience due to the deteriorating infrastructure.

Development Claims Versus Ground Reality

Local residents have raised questions about infrastructure maintenance and governance. Many have pointed out the stark contrast between development promises and the present condition of the road.

While officials have often spoken about infrastructure growth and regional development, the road’s condition has sparked debate over possible gaps in implementation. Critics argue that basic infrastructure such as roads should be prioritised to ensure safety and smooth transportation.

Residents have described the situation as negligence rather than development. Concerns have also been raised about the monitoring of public funds and whether regular inspections are being conducted to maintain road quality.

The road has become a symbol of frustration for daily commuters, who believe that development should mean safety, convenience, and reliable transportation rather than muddy stretches causing disruption.

How Did Social Media Users React?

One user commented: “When time comes pay taxes in the form of insurance, GST, RTO. Nobody bothers about anyone in this country except the common man!”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user said: “What a sad state of conditions. This country needs a hard reset!!!”

Scroll to load tweet…

Authorities Urged To Take Immediate Action

Local citizens are demanding urgent intervention from concerned officials and elected representatives. The public has appealed for immediate road repair work to prevent accidents and reduce commuting difficulties.

Infrastructure maintenance is expected to be given higher priority to ensure safe travel for residents of Karnataka.