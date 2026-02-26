A mobile shop owner in Bengaluru was duped of ₹76,000 after a customer used a fake online payment screenshot at a Rajajinagar store. Police at Magadi Road Police Station have launched an investigation.

A gang allegedly cheating shopkeepers through fake online payment confirmations is reported to be active in Bengaluru. In a recent incident that has raised concern among small business owners, a mobile shop in Rajajinagar was reportedly duped of ₹76,000 after a customer presented a fabricated payment screenshot. The case highlights the growing trend of digital payment fraud, in which scammers exploit trust and hurried transactions to deceive retailers.

The incident took place at ‘Colours Mobile’ shop in Rajajinagar 6th Block, where the owner, Siddharaju, allegedly fell victim to the fraud.

Fake Payment Screenshot Used To Swindle ₹76,000

According to the complaint, on February 12, a young man identified as Abhishek entered the shop posing as a genuine customer. He selected two high-end mobile phones, with the total bill amounting to approximately ₹76,000.

The accused reportedly stated that he would make the payment online. Shortly afterwards, he showed the shop owner a screenshot that appeared to confirm a successful digital transaction. Trusting the authenticity of the screenshot, the shopkeeper handed over the two mobile phones.

However, upon checking his bank account later, Siddharaju discovered that the amount had not been credited. He then realised that the payment confirmation screenshot had allegedly been fabricated.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, Siddharaju filed a complaint at the Magadi Road Police Station. The police have initiated an investigation and are examining CCTV footage from the shop premises to identify and trace the accused.

Officials are reportedly working to track down the suspect and recover the stolen property. Authorities have also advised shopkeepers and business owners to verify payment confirmations directly through their bank accounts or official payment applications before handing over goods.

Growing Concern Over Digital Payment Frauds

With the increasing reliance on online transactions, cases involving fake payment screenshots are becoming more frequent. Retailers are being urged to remain vigilant and confirm receipt of funds before completing any sale.

The incident serves as a reminder for business establishments across Bengaluru to adopt stricter verification practices to prevent similar frauds.