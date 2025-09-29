A Bengaluru auto driver’s heartfelt tribute to his late pet dog has gone viral online. Displaying his puppy’s photo and feeding street dogs, his touching act has inspired netizens and highlighted kindness and compassion in everyday life.

In Bengaluru, an autorickshaw driver has captured the hearts of social media users with a touching tribute to his late pet dog. A passenger on a summer internship visit noticed a photo of a small puppy displayed in the front of the auto, immediately sparking curiosity. Upon closer interaction, the passenger discovered that the driver had lost his pet just a month earlier. The puppy was only four months old, yet the driver’s love for his furry friend continued to shine through, not just in memory, but in his actions for other street dogs around the city.

Sharing Compassion Beyond His Pet

During the ride, the passenger saw the driver feeding street dogs with biscuits, deliberately avoiding packaged ones like Parle-G, showing a personal and thoughtful touch. Moved by this act, the passenger gave the driver an extra 100 rupees to buy more biscuits for the dogs. Initially, the driver refused, but eventually accepted, understanding that it was meant to support the street dogs he cared so deeply about. This small but meaningful moment resonated with the passenger and has since touched thousands online.

Social Media Reacts

The story quickly went viral, earning admiration and appreciation from social media users. Many highlighted how acts of kindness, even small ones, can inspire others and create a ripple effect of compassion.

Posts From Users

“Please let me know this person's details ...will try to support him by using his services only for all errands whenever I am visiting my house in Blore ...these kind of people are a treasure ..we must encourage and support them.”

“May he get double the love and kindness he spreads.”

“Dogs are only 3 per 1000 person in India. If we've only 10 in 1000 like him, all the problems related to dogs can be solved.”