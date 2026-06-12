Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi, offered a silver sword to Goddess Mookambika and requested that it be used during daily Nitya Puja. The visit drew large crowds of devotees and supporters.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Joseph Vijay visited the renowned Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi district on Thursday, drawing large crowds of devotees and supporters. The visit marked his first trip to the famous shrine after assuming office as Chief Minister. During the visit, Vijay offered special prayers to Goddess Mookambika and presented a silver sword to the deity, making the occasion particularly significant for devotees and supporters alike.

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Following Temple Traditions

Before visiting the temple, Vijay stayed at the RNS Guest House in Kollur. Adhering to the temple's customs and local traditions, he arrived dressed in a simple white dhoti and shawl. His traditional attire was warmly received by devotees and supporters gathered at the temple premises.

Silver Sword Offered To Goddess Mookambika

Inside the sanctum sanctorum, Vijay offered prayers and presented a silver sword to Goddess Mookambika. The offering held special significance, as the goddess is traditionally depicted holding a sword symbolising the destruction of evil forces.

Temple authorities accepted the offering and conducted the customary rituals as part of the visit.

Vijay's Special Request To Temple Priests

Following the offering, Vijay made a special request to the temple's head priest. He reportedly asked that the silver sword not be kept in the temple treasury but instead be used during the daily Nitya Puja performed for the goddess.

Temple authorities are said to have welcomed the request, appreciating his desire for the offering to become part of the temple's regular worship rituals.

Connection To MG Ramachandran's Legacy

The visit also carried historical and political significance. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and cinema icon MG Ramachandran (MGR) had donated a one-kilogram gold sword to the temple several decades ago.

During his visit, Vijay viewed the gold sword donated by MGR and is said to have drawn inspiration from the late leader's association with the shrine. He also reportedly made a special sankalp, praying for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu and success in his public service journey.

Thousands Gather For A Glimpse

As news of Vijay's visit spread, thousands of fans and supporters gathered around the temple premises to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. After completing the temple rituals, Vijay greeted the crowd before departing for Mangaluru to board his flight back to Chennai.

The visit highlighted both Vijay's personal faith and his growing political stature, attracting considerable attention across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.