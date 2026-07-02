Seven workers were killed in a rock collapse at a stone quarry near Tavarekere on Bengaluru's outskirts. Reports suggest the labourers had raised safety concerns before the accident. Authorities are investigating alleged buffer zone violations and quarry safety lapses.

Shocking new details have emerged about the deadly rock collapse at a stone quarry near Tavarekere on Magadi Road, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which claimed the lives of at least seven workers and left several others critically injured. A total of 20 labourers were present at the quarry when the accident occurred on Thursday morning. Among those killed were six migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and one worker from Karnataka's Yadgiri district. Preliminary findings indicate that the workers had sensed the danger before the collapse, raising fresh concerns over safety practices and possible violations at the quarry.

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Workers Had Raised Safety Concerns Before Collapse

The accident occurred at around 6.50 am. The workers had begun their shift at 4 pm on Wednesday and worked through the night.

According to preliminary reports, the labourers had noticed signs of danger and reportedly raised concerns before the incident. They were preparing to leave after completing their shift when the massive rock collapsed, trapping several workers beneath it.

Elderly Worker From Drought-Hit Yadgiri Among Victims

One of the deceased has been identified as Ramu Nayak, an elderly resident of Nadihal Tanda in Surapur taluk, Yadgiri district.

According to reports, prolonged drought had forced Ramu and his family to migrate to Bengaluru in search of work. He had taken up employment at the stone quarry to support his family but lost his life in the accident.

News of his death has left residents of Nadihal village devastated, with villagers demanding justice and adequate compensation for his family.

Five Workers Undergoing Treatment, One Critical

Five workers who sustained serious injuries are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Rajarajeshwari Hospital in Kengeri.

The injured have been identified as Gulab Singh (27), Raj Pal (30), Chotu (24), Nohar Singh (21) and Anand (30).

Hospital sources said one of the injured remains in a critical condition. The victims suffered severe head and limb injuries, along with heavy blood loss. Doctors fear that some of the injured may suffer long-term physical disabilities that could affect their ability to earn a livelihood.

Buffer Zone Violation Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by serious violations of quarrying regulations.

Two quarries were operating adjacent to each other at the site. One, Kaveri Crusher, is owned by Uday Shankar, while the other, Basaveshwara Crusher, is owned by Anand Swamy.

According to quarrying regulations, a minimum buffer zone of 7.5 feet must be maintained between two quarry operations. Investigators suspect that the mandatory buffer zone may have been encroached upon.

Reports indicate that operations at Basaveshwara Crusher had been suspended for the past month, while work continued at Kaveri Crusher. During the movement of a massive rock at Kaveri Crusher, the rock reportedly collapsed into the neighbouring quarry, striking workers below.

Authorities Promise Strict Action

Responding to the tragedy, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he had been informed that six to seven people had died in the quarry collapse on Magadi Road.

He said officials had visited the site and recovered the bodies. According to the preliminary investigation, the incident involved a rock collapse rather than a blast.

"I will receive a detailed report this afternoon on whether the quarry was operating legally or illegally. Strict action will be taken against anyone found to have violated the rules. Compensation cannot bring back the lives lost, but after reviewing the report, we will announce appropriate relief," he said.

Meanwhile, Tavarekere police have taken the quarry contractor into custody for questioning. The owners of Kaveri Crusher and Basaveshwara Crusher, Uday Shankar and Anand Swamy, are also expected to be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.