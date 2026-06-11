Speculation about Vijay and Sangeetha's relationship has resurfaced after reports claimed the couple may have reunited. Rumours of differences between the two had been circulating for months, particularly after Sangeetha was absent from several of Vijay's major public and political appearances. The latest buzz suggests that family members have played a key role in bringing the couple together again. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has publicly addressed these claims, leaving the reports unverified.