Strange stories have been circulating for many years about an old ruin near the seashore in the coastal region of Karnataka, where a massive banyan tree stands at its centre.

Locals are said to avoid the place after dark. A recent account related to the site has once again sparked discussion on social media.

A young man named Vidhu claims that the incident occurred during his childhood, when he used to visit his grandparents’ house during the summer holidays. He would often go to the nearby beach in the evenings and interact with local fishermen. They would share stories about sea storms, ships and local beliefs passed down through generations.