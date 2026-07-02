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- Karnataka Ghost Story: Strange Folklore and Supernatural Claims Go Viral in Coastal Area
Karnataka Ghost Story: Strange Folklore and Supernatural Claims Go Viral in Coastal Area
A strange folklore story from Coastal Karnataka has gone viral, involving an old banyan tree, ruined structures and supernatural claims. Locals believe unusual incidents occurred near the site.
Strange Story of a Huge Banyan Tree
Strange stories have been circulating for many years about an old ruin near the seashore in the coastal region of Karnataka, where a massive banyan tree stands at its centre.
Locals are said to avoid the place after dark. A recent account related to the site has once again sparked discussion on social media.
A young man named Vidhu claims that the incident occurred during his childhood, when he used to visit his grandparents’ house during the summer holidays. He would often go to the nearby beach in the evenings and interact with local fishermen. They would share stories about sea storms, ships and local beliefs passed down through generations.
Fisherman’s Account of Strange Rituals and Local Beliefs
One day, a fisherman, around 60 years old, narrated a frightening story to Subba Gowda, a widow, about the old ruins and the banyan tree hidden behind a nearby hill. It is said that many years ago, an unknown tantric lived in the area and helped people solve their problems through worship and mantras.
Locals believed that he performed unusual rituals without charging money and would ask people to bring soil from their homes wrapped in red cloth.
However, within a few days, incidents of fights, illnesses, animal deaths and other misfortunes began to increase in the village. When the villagers grew suspicious and confronted the tantric, it is said that they discovered he had trapped evil spirits using soil taken from their homes.
Locals Believe Rituals Were Performed to Contain Unrest
It is said that the villagers later drove him out of the village and performed special pujas on the soil that had been buried under a banyan tree.
The next day, the tantric’s body was found in the same area. It is further claimed that local priests then tied a red thread near the banyan tree and warned that no one should visit the place, either during the day or at night.
After hearing this story, the widower went to see the banyan tree on the same hill with a friend a few days later. He claimed that he saw a shadow behind the tree as darkness fell in the evening. However, his friend could not see anything, and the figure reportedly disappeared within moments.
Locals Continue to Share Folklore and Unverified Accounts
After the incident, the widower said that he never went near the banyan tree again. Even today, people continue to share strange experiences about the area, and there are rumours that locals avoid the place at night.
(Note: This story is based on information circulating on social media and popular beliefs. There is no official or scientific confirmation of the incident. It should be considered only as a popular story meant for entertainment purposes.)
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