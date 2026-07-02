A viral photo showing a partially resurfaced road in Bengaluru has sparked debate over the city's road quality and civic works. Shared on Reddit with the caption "Selective development in Bengaluru", the image has reignited concerns over infrastructure, accountability and public spending.

A photograph of a partially resurfaced road in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over the city's infrastructure and road maintenance. The image, which appears to show only a narrow strip of asphalt laid along the middle of the road while both sides remain covered in stones and dust, has prompted questions about the quality of civic works in Karnataka's capital.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shared on Reddit with the caption, "Selective development in Bengaluru", the post has fuelled fresh debate over accountability, public spending and the condition of Bengaluru's roads.

Viral Photo Draws Attention to Road Works

The now-viral image shows a smooth stretch of newly laid asphalt only along the centre of the road, while the edges appear unfinished and remain covered in loose stones, dirt and dust.

The Reddit user who shared the image sarcastically captioned it, "Selective development in Bengaluru", taking a swipe at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and road contractors.

It remains unclear whether the photograph was taken while resurfacing work was still in progress or whether the roadwork had been left incomplete. Regardless, the image has attracted significant attention online, with many users expressing frustration over Bengaluru's civic infrastructure.

Concerns Grow Over Road Quality

The viral post comes just days after another infrastructure-related incident attracted attention online. A video showing cracks on a newly constructed road built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) had also gone viral, prompting the BDA Commissioner to issue a clarification.

The back-to-back incidents have reignited public concerns about the quality of road construction and maintenance in Bengaluru, a city that is frequently criticised for traffic congestion, potholes and damaged footpaths.

Questions Raised Over Repeated Road Repairs

The discussion gained further momentum after Karnataka Portfolio, an account on X, questioned why taxpayers should bear the cost of repeated repairs on the same stretch of road.

Scroll to load tweet…

According to the post, asphalt laid during patchwork just two to three months earlier had already deteriorated. After speaking with an engineer, the account claimed it was informed that the earlier restoration work had been carried out by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and that a fresh estimate was now being prepared to repair the same stretch because of poor-quality work.

The post raised several questions about accountability, asking whether the earlier restoration had been properly inspected before being approved, whether the contractor would be held responsible under any defect liability or maintenance clause, and why taxpayers should pay again if the work failed within months.

It also questioned how much of Bengaluru's infrastructure budget is being spent on repairing roads that should have lasted significantly longer, while urging authorities to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

How Did Social Media React?

The viral posts prompted numerous reactions, with many users sharing their own experiences of Bengaluru's roads and calling for stricter accountability.

One user commented: "Saw this today, the "new" patch of road has a hole in it"

Second user commented: "And keeping this one aside, what about other roads, they too are pathetic except for some areas."

Third user commented: "This video is the entire definition of what has been happening to bring the tragedy of bad roads in Bangalore."

Scroll to load tweet…

Fourth user commented: "The bigger issue is the complete lack of accountability. Whether it’s BBMP, BWSSB, or any other agency, poor quality work rarely leads to penalties. As long as contractors know they can deliver substandard work and still get paid again later, nothing will improve."

Scroll to load tweet…

Infrastructure Quality Under Fresh Scrutiny

The viral image and the subsequent discussion have once again placed Bengaluru's civic infrastructure under scrutiny. While it remains unclear whether the road in the photograph was incomplete or improperly resurfaced, the incident has intensified calls for better quality control, greater transparency and stronger accountability in the execution of public infrastructure projects.